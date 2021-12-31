After a COVID-19 ravaged 2020 Stateline sports year, athletes, coaches and fans certainly looked forward for something far better in 2021.
Of course it began with plenty of oddities. Our holiday bowling tournament, which had been held in December for decades, had to be moved to January over a couple weekends and ended up drawing a record turnout.
Some high school football teams took advantage of the opportunity to play a spring schedule and miraculously, weather cooperated.
The biggest highlight of 2021 came a little later than the Beloit Snappers franchise had hoped, but they were able to move into brand new ABC Supply Stadium in August.
They’ll play under a different nickname in 2022. Following the season, the Snappers announced they were going to become the Beloit Sky Carp.
Here were some of 2021’s more memorable moments:
• JANUARY
1: The Fury U19 girls hockey team posted a pair of victories over the Sun Prairie Cougars at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena, 2-0 and 5-3, as Anika Einbeck scored six goals.
6: Miami Marlins Director of Minor League Operations Geoff DeGroot and Team President of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos Jonathan Griffin visited the construction site of the Snappers’ new downtown to note progress. DeGroot said, “We think this is going to be a great place for at least the next 10 years for our players.”
...Former Beloiter Jeff Padon is one of 10 devoted Packer backers being considered for the 2021 induction into the Packer Fan Hall of Fame.
9: Abbie Dix tallied 24 points and Brodhead’s girls drained six 3-pointers in a 70-59 victory over host Janesville Parker.
12: Tairyn Klossner and Sabrina Fitzgerald both scored 15 points and Olivia Tinder had 14 as Turner’s girls downed Brodhead, 63-56.
16: The Beloit Memorial boys hockey team, playing as a Beloit Youth Hockey Association club team, defeated Waukesha, 2-1, Saturday at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena. Connor Evans and Gavin Jensen each had goals and goalie Aidan Wright stopped 48 shots.
19: Owen Leifker tallied 21 points to lead Brdhead to a 64-58 win over visiting Turner in boys basketball, the Cardinals’ first win over the Trojans since 2011. Parents were allowed for the first time to spectate at the games as the RVC eased COVID-19 guidelines.
20: Hononegah announced that some low-risk sports could return to practice immediately and compete once enough practices were in. Boys swimming, boys and girls bowling and both cheer and dance teams were cleared for activity.
21: Presley Hasse buried a 3-pointer to give Beloit Turner’s girls basketball team a 56-54 win over visiting Edgerton.
24: The 2020 Beloit Daily News Holiday Bowling Tournament, twice delayed by COVID issues, wrapped up at Viking Lanes. The champions were: Jonathan Donovan (Scratch Open), Andrea Brose (Scratch Women), Keith Kroll (Seniors) and Karl Neubauer (Handicap Open). The event drew a whopping 166 bowlers.
25: For the first time since Feb. 8, 2014, Big Foot handed Beloit Turner’s boys basketball team a loss, as Gus Foster poured in 36 points. Donavhan Cain scored 31 points for Turner.
27: The IHSA gave the go ahead for schools in Phase 4 regions to begin playing sports, including South Beloit and Hononegah.
30: Turner junior Cal Ries captured a title in the WIAA Division 2 Evansville Regional.
• FEBRUARY
1: Beloit Memorial winter sports teams were finally given the go-ahead to start practicing, although they would not play any games. The boys and girls hockey teams elected to remain playing club competition.
2: Jeff Jurgella, a Wisconsin native with over 25 years of experience in sports business in the Upper Midwest, was hired by Gateway Professional Baseball to become team president and oversee Beloit pro baseball as well as the new riverfront stadium downtown.
4: Turner standout linebacker Derek Diehl announced he was going to attend Beloit College and play football for the Bucs.
...Big Foot junior scored his 1,000th career point in a victory over Badger.
6: The Stateline Area had a number of wrestlers advance to the state tournament: Brodhead-Juda’s Cole Hoesly, Turner’s Cal Ries and Big Foot-Williams Bay;s Jackson Funderburg in Division 2 and Parkview-Albany’s Korben Brown, Wyatt Egan and Luke Schwengals in Division 3.
8: Donavhan Cain scored 26 points and Konner Giddley contributed some key free throws as Turner’s boys nicked off visiting Brodhead, 76-71, in double overtime.
9: Clinton 17-year-old caddie Josiah DuBois was announced as the 2020 winner of the Western Golf Association Evans Scholarship which provides him with full tuition and housing to the University Wisconsin-Madison.
12: Beloit Baseball and the Miami Marlins made it official, signing a Professional Development License that locks Beloit in as Miami’s Advanced-A affiliate for 10 years.
18: Hononegah’s girls baseball team was expecting a tough go against visiting Rockford Guilford. Instead, the Indians jumped out to a 16-4 lead on their way to a 60-27 romp in Rockton to improve to 5-0.
19: The Beloit Snappers owner Quint Studer announced the team will put off its rebrand until after the 2021 season.
20: Turner’s boys basketball team fell to Monroe 53-46 in a WIAA Division 2 regional final after the Trojans knocked off top-seeded Edgerton the night before.
...Hononegah won the Indian Invitational, a de facto state tournament held at Don Carter Lanes in Rockford. Cameron Tyler led the Indians, bowling a 298 in his first game on the way to a six-game set of 1,457.
22: Beloit Memorial’s girls swimming team split a pair of dual meets in which each team competed in its own pool and compared times online.
23: After a slow start, Hononegah’s girls basketball team flattened visiting Harlem, 62-34, to improve to 7-0. Haley Warren led the way for the Indians with 20 points.
• MARCH
2: Joe and Robbert Bennie, who operate Bennie Triple Crown Baseball in South Beloit, were named as Midwest Region scouts and coaches for USA Baseball.
4: Former Hononegah pitching ace Ashton Melaas, who starred for Rock Valley College, announced she was accepting a scholarship from Division 1 Stony Brook University.
...Hononegah’s girls basketball team rallied for a 51-42 victory over Rockford Jefferson to improve to 11-0.
7: Hononegah grad Tony Cassioppi finished third and the Iowa Hawkeyes won their second straight Big Ten Wrestling Championship.
10: Mike DeGeorge, a Beloit Catholic grad, led the Colorado Mesa basketball team to a 21-1 start and the No. 1 ranking in NCAA Division II.
14: The BYHA U18 Raptors won the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association State Tournament with a 2-1 victory over Milwaukee SHAW. The team was coached by Oscar Delgado Jr.
23: Brodhead sophomore Abbie Dix headed the 2020-21 Beloit Daily News All-Area Girls Basketball Team as Player of the Year. Hononegah’s Jason Brunke was named Coach of the Year after leading the Indians to the NIC-10 title. Rounding out the First Team with Dix were Clinton’s Olivia Roehl, Hononegah’s Haley Warren, Turner’s Olivia Tinder and Parkview’s Jenna Olin.
24: Ironworks Golf Academy instructors Travis Becker and Pamela Saladino were both saluted by the golf industry for their superlative efforts.
25: Beloit Memorial’s girls volleyball team swept visiting Racine Case to celebrate senior night with some solid play from Rebekkah De Kok and Jackie Pabst.
26: Junior Gus Foster of Big Foot was named the Player of the Year to head up the BDN All-Area Boys Basketball Team. Rounding out the First Team were Brodhead’s Owen Leifker, Turner’s Donavhan Cain, Hononegah’s Gave Roessler and Parkview’s Tyler Oswald.
30: The Miami Marlins announced that former big leaguer Mike Jacobs would manage the Beloit Snappers in 2021.
...Beloit Memorial’s girls swimming team shattered a number of school records in a WIAA sub-sectional it hosted. Senior Faith Sill had two individual marks in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke.
• APRIL
5: Junior Fern Baldera scored four touchdowns as South Beloit, playing 8-man football for the first time in the alternate spring season, walloped Lowpoint-Washburn 54-0.
6: Beloit Memorial senior Faith Sill recorded a pair of top-three finishes in the WIAA State Swimming and Diving Championships at Waukesha South High School. Sill placed second in the 100 butterfly and third in the 100 backstroke.
...Beloit College’s softball team swept Lawrence at home, 4-3 and 15-7 with Bucs starting pitcher recording a school record 15 strikeouts in the first game.
12: The Beloit Snappers announced they would allow a limited number of fans in attendance at games at Pohlman Field, following COVID-19 protocols in place through MLB.
15: Brodhead’s girls volleyball team knocked off Royall to advance to the title match in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in Beaver Dam.
...The Beloit Snappers announced that they would auction off the ballpark naming rights at Pohlman Field to interested fans with the funds going to the Stateline Boys & Girls Club.
16: Rockton native Corey Anderson scored a third-round TKO victory over Dovletzhan Yagshimuradov at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., in the Bellator light heavyweight Grand Prix.
18: Brodhead, 11-4, dropped a four-set match to Washburn in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in Kaukauna, Wis.
20: Beloit College’s baseball team took the first game of a double-header at Ripon 14-7 to run its season record to 9-0 and overall winning streak over two years to 17. The Bucs dropped the nightcap 10-9.
21: In a showdown of softball powers, Hononegah’s Braxton Brown outdueled Huntley’s Mississippi State recruit Briana Bower 3-0 with all the runs coming on a home run by Amanda Williams.
22: Brodhead senior Maddy McIntyre repeated as the girls Rock Valley Conference individual champion.
23: Clinton’s football team knocked off Turner for the 11th straight time, 30-7. It was the Cougars’ first victory of the alternate spring season.
25: Beloit College’s baseball team hiked its record to 13-1 by sweeping rival St. Norbert at home, 8-7 and 9-2.
29: Will Lauterbach, a sophomore making his first start in high school, threw a six-inning no-hitter as Turner routed Whitewater 10-0 at home.
• MAY
3: Hononegah senior Paige Taborski was the winning goalie for the Chicago Mission 19U as it captured the USA Hockey National Championship in Westchester, Penn. The Northeastern University recruit stopped 24 shots in a 4-1 win over the RYA Selects in the title game.
6: Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team spotted Janesville Parker a goal and then went on to win 11-1 in a WIAA regional final at home.
8: Beloit Memorial’s boys soccer team fell a victory short of its second-ever trip to the WIAA State Tournament. After beating Janesville Craig earlier in the day 5-1, the Purple Knights lost to Racine Horlick at Jacobson Field, 7-2.
...In the WIAA State Cross Country Championships held at the Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville, Brodhead senior Maddy McIntyre finished fourth in 18:51.
9: Beloit College’s baseball team swept Lawrence at The Ballpark at Strong Stadium, 7-1 and 10-0, to keep firm hold on the first place in the MWC North Division with a 16-2 record (21-3 overall). Thomas Kosakowski, Zachary Miller and Matthew Starr all pitched well for the Bucs.
11: In the last home opener at Pohlman Field for the Beloit Snappers, starting pitcher Zach McCambley threw seven perfect innings in a 3-0 win over South Bend.
14: Former Turner ace Kailyn Packard allowed just two earned run as she helped the University of Northern Iowa past Missouri State 3-2 in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference. She also allowed only two runs in the finals against Southern Illinois, but Northern Iowa was blanked 2-0.
18: The Beloit Snappers and Riverbend Stadium Authority announced ABC Supply Stadium would be the official name for their new home downtown.
20: Competing at the Beloit College senior Aminah Crawford set a PR in the 100 meters with a school record 11.86 seconds that easily broke the previous mark of 12.01 set by another BMHS grad, Felicia Carlson, in 2014. Crawford moved up to a fourth-place ranking nationally.
21: Former Turner standout Kailyn Packard allowed one hit in five shutout innings as Northern Iowa blanked Iowa State in its NCAA Division 1 Tournament opener. The following day Packard and UNI fell to Missouri 4-0.
22: Beloit College’s baseball team crushed the ball all spring—until the Midwest Conference Tournament at the Ballpark at Strong Stadium. The Buccaneers were swept by visiting Illinois College, 6-3, 8-1.
24: South Beloit pitcher Madison Carlson pitched a no-hitter with 18 strikeouts as she dominated host Pecatonica 9-0.
• JUNE
4: North Boone senior quarterback Logan Emanuel was named the Player of the Year on the 2021 BDN All-Area Spring Football Team.
7: Ryan Anderson threw 4 2-3 scoreless innings and Hononegah’s baseball team blanked Rockford Guilford 7-0 at Weber Field to win its first IHSA Class 4A regional title since 2014.
8: Hononegah and goalie Jen Taborski shut out Cary-Grove 1-0 in a sectional semifinal.
12: Rose Cassioppi, who had recently completed her sophomore year at Hononegah, captured the gold medal at 73 kilograms in the Cadet Pan Am Games in Oaxtepec, Mexico. The Roscoe resident dominated her class.
...Hononegah’s baseball team defeated Huntley 3-2 on a bloop RBI single by Ryan Anderson to win the first IHSA Class 4A sectional title in school history.
14: Beloit Memorial junior Griffin Oberneder was named to the first team on the All-Big Eight golf team.
...Hononegah’s baseball team outslugged Prospect 9-7 in Schaumburg, Ill., in a super-sectional debut to punch its ticket to the state tournament in Joliet.
...Beloit Memorial fell to Milton 3-1 in WIAA Division 1 regional softball action while Turner thumped Edgerton 16-1 in Division 2.
...Parkview’s Trey Oswald in Division 3 and Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder in Division 1 both had solid first rounds in the WIAA state golf tournaments in Wisconsin Dells. The Knights, who qualified for state as a team, were 15th out of 16 teams.
15: Parkview golfer Trey Oswald finished second in Division 3 while Beloit Memorial’s Griffin Oberneder was 14th in Division 1. BMHS was 15th as a team.
...Ashton Melaas, a Hononegah grad pitching for Rock Valley College, was named the 2021 NJCAA Division III Softball Pitcher of the Year. She was 19-3 overall with a 2.42 ERA and 170 strikeouts.
16: Turner’s baseball team took advantage of several Edgerton miscues to take home an 8-5 victory in the WIAA Division 2 regional title game in Beloit. The news wasn’t as good on the nearby diamond as Turner’s softball team fell to Evansville 7-2 in its regional title game.
17: Lightning disrupted several WIAA track and field sectionals in the area, but the delays didn’t stop several athletes from advancing to the state meet. Heading the list were Clinton sprinter Sylvia Johansen and Beloit Memorial hurdler Javier Thomas. Defending 100-meter champ Johansen advanced with a sectional crown as did 300-meter intermediate hurdle champ Thomas.
19: Hononegah’s baseball team had a 19-game winning streak snapped when it lost to eventual state champion Plainfield East 5-3 at the IHSA Class 4A state tournament in Joliet. The Indians then fell to O’Fallon to finish fourth in the tourney. The Indians finished with a 26-4 overall record.
...Turner junior Camden Combs qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state meet in both the triple jump and long jump. He won the triple jump in the Whitewater Sectional with a leap of 45-fdoot, 6.5 inches. He was second in the long jump at 22-2, breaking the Turner school record.
22: South Beloit High senior Madison Carlson and sophomore Trinity Mesch as well as Hononegah senior Kendall Johnson were all honored by being named to the 2021 Illinois Coaches Association softball teams.
Carlson was named to the Class 1A Second Team while Mesch landed on the Third Team.
22: Turner’s baseball team was stymied by Jefferson starter Isiah Hoffman in a 2-0 loss in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal in Brodhead.
26: Turner junior Camden Combs won the gold medal in the triple jump at the WIAA Division 2 state meet in La Crosse, becoming the Trojans’ second straight state champion in the event. Jo’Vontae Coleman won it in 2019. Teammate Rachel Cleaver had an outstanding day in the wheelchair events. She set the state record in winning the shot put and set personal records in winning the 800, placing second in the 400 and third in the 100. Turner’s Presley Hasse was fifth in the high jump. Big Foot’s Annie Murphy won the pole vault and triple jump. Clinton’s Sylvia Johansen was second in the 100 and 200.
• JULY
2: Turner graduate Trinity Fry, who earned NJCAA Division III All-American honors after helping Rock Valley College win its eighth straight national title, committed to NCAA Division II Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla.
18: The Beloit Snappers defeated visiting Quad Cities 5-4 in front of 1,030 fans in the park’s final game before the team moved into ABC Supply Stadium. Griffin Conine belted his MWL-leading 23rd home run.
21: Miles Beckham, a multi-sport standout at South Beloit High School, announced he will play baseball for West Virginia Tech, an NAIA program located in Beckley, West Virginia.
22: Beloit Memorial dedicated the Dick Vogel Natatorium to its longtime swimming coach.
• AUGUST
1: Ryan Miller, a former Illinois State golfer and an executive at First Community Credit Union in Beloit, shot a final round 72 at The Beloit Club to hold off two-time defending champion Tim Johnson and win his first Beloit City Golf Championship.
3: A sellout crowd of 3,284 fans celebrated the opening of ABC Supply Stadium even though the Beloit Snappers fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 9-5, in 10 innings. Former NFL head coach Jim Caldwell of Beloit was one of the dignitaries throwing out a ceremonial first pitch.
4: Troy Johnston belted two home runs and the Beloit Snappers knocked off Wisconsin 5-0 for their first victory in ABC Supply Stadium.
13: Among the Bennie Elite baseball players qualifying for the Midwest USA Baseball national tournament are Beloit natives Amare Armelin and Callen Espinoza and South Beloit native Richard “Butters” Carlson.
18: Beloit Memorial Athletic Director Joel Beard announced a restructuring of the district’s intermediate school sports with the four intermediate schools (Cunningham, McNeel, Fruzen and Aldrich) playing in an all-city conference.
20: Beloit Memorial’s football team edged Racine Case, 14-13, on a quarterback sneak for a touchdown and resulting PAT by Griffin Oberneder. The win snapped an overall 14-game losing streak.
...Senior transfer Sean Fogel threw for 273 yards—the third-most in school history—to lead Turner to a 34-12 win over host East Troy.
30: Beloit College’s Aminah Crawford finished seventh overall in 12.15 seconds at the NCAA Division III Track and Field Championships in Greensboro, N.C., to earn All-American honors.
• SEPTEMBER
3: With senior quarterback Isaac Whisenand sidelined by illness, sophomore quarterback Cole Warren led Hononegah to a 30-7 road victory over Rockford Guilford.
8: Beloit golfer Bill Chryst, 92, posted the fifth hole in one of his career on the No. 4 hole at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course.
9: Turner’s girls volleyball team opened its Rock Valley Conference season by sweeping host Clinton .
12: Beloit Horseshoe Club member Tammy Newkirk had a 65.763 ringer percent to win the 2021 women’s state championship in Eau Claire.
...The Beloit Snappers couldn’t give Snappy a parting gift as they dropped their final game to be played with that nickname, 8-7 to the South Bend Cubs at ABC Supply Stadium Stadium.
14: Inducted into the Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame were Kristen Witting, Jay McGregory, Barry Upshaw, Duane Vance and Bill Houck. Longtime Beloit Daily News Sports Editor Jim Franz received the Everett Haskell/Bernie Barkin LIfetime Achievement Award.
18: Beloit light heavyweight fighter Alex Polizzi posted a split-decision victory over seventh-ranked Grant Neal in MMA Bellator 266 in San Jose, Calif., a huge boost to his career as he improved to 9-1-0 as a pro and 3-1-0 in Bellator.
21: Brodhead’s girls volleyball team swept host Turner as Abbie Dix hammered 13 kills and Alexis Kammerer posted 27 assists.
24: For one night at least, it was like the good old days for Beloit Memorial’s football team. The Purple Knights opened the game with a 79-yard march and went on to defeat Madison East, 21-0, on a rainy night at Jacobson Field. The Knights ran for 213 yards, including 84 by Dee Nora and 91 by Cavari Kramer.
...Bryce Goodwine’s 37-yard field goal lifted Hononegah to a 16-14 win over rival Rockford Boylan.
25: Beloit Catholic and Beloit College graduate Michael Hopkins was inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame. he had 456 combined wins between the Darlington High School boys and girls basketball teams.
• OCTOBER
1: Hononegah’s defense hung on and the Indians celebrated a 14-9 homecoming win over Belvidere North in a showdown for first place in the NIC-10.
...Junior Brent Hoppe was unstoppable for Beloit Turner, posting seven sacks in Turner’s 12-6 win over Horicon-Hustisford.
5: Former Brodhead and UW-Green Bay standout Carly Mohns was hired to be an assistant coach for the Division 1 Phoenix women’s basketball team.
14: Clinton’s boys used their terrific depth to win the RVC Championship in Whitewater. Beloit Turner’s Lydia Seifarth was the top female finisher in 21:16.
16: Former Beloit Memorial hurdling star Chris Pearson, who helped the Purple Knights win a WIAA Division 1 state championship in 1991, was inducted into the Carroll University Hall of Fame. Pearson, who had competed for UW-Milwaukee, stepped away from the sport, but resumed it nine years later and at the age of 28 won an NCAA D-III National Outdoor Championship in the 110-meter high hurdles for the Pioneers.
19: Beloit Memorial’s Baylor Denu scored in the 16th minute and the Purple Knights went on to upset host Kettle Moraine, 1-0, in a WIAA Division 1 regional playoff game.
...Top-seeded host Brodhead thumped Boscobel, 25-6, 26-8, 26-9 in a WIAA Division 3 regional opener. Abbie Dix led the way with seven kills.
22: Brodhead-Juda improved to 10-0 by routing Watertown Luther Prep in its WIAA football playoff opener at home.
23: Brodhead’s girls rolled to a 25-13, 25-5, 25-18 win over New Glarus in a WIAA D-3 regional finals at home.
...Clinton’s boys cross country team finished second in the WIAA Division 2 sectional hosted by UW-Parkside, qualifying for the state meet. Also advancing as individuals were Big Foot’s Gus Foster, Turner’s Lydia Seifarth and Clinton’s Paige Damman.
28: Cuba City’s girls volleyball team knocked out Brodhead in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs, winning a thrilling semifinal match in Brodhead, 13-25, 27-25, 19-25, 26-24, 17-15.
...Hononegah took down a familiar foe, Rockford Guilford, in an IHSA regional final at Harlem. After dropping the first set, 21-25, the Indians won the next two 25-18 and 25-21.
29: Brodhead-Juda dominated a second-round WIAA Division 5 football game against visiting Richland Center, winning 42-3.
30: Hononegah had little trouble disposing of Plainfield East in its IHSA Class 7A football playoff opener, 53-29. The South Beloit SoBos also advanced in the eight-man playoffs with a 20-8 win over host Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland.
...Beloit College’s women’s soccer team blanked Cornell 1-0 to sew up a berth in the Midwst Conference Tournament for the first time since 1999.
...Turner junior Lydia Seifarth finished 35th in the WIAA State Cross Country Division 2 Meet while Clinton freshman Reagan Flickinger was the top local boys finisher in 17:39.
...Beloit Turner sophomore Kamdyn Davis helped the elite 16U club hockey team the Chicago mission win the USA Canada Cup Series Championship in Fraser, Mich.
...Hononegah’s Indigo Sterud, Allyson Niedfeldt and Hailey Henry qualified for the IHSA state cross country girls meet. Bailen Estrada advanced to the boys meet.
• NOVEMBER
1: Hononegah’s girls rebounded from a 19-25 loss to Algonquin Jacobs and won the next two sets 25-21 and 25-21 in the IHSA Class 4A sectional volleyball semifinals at Fox Lake Grant.
3: Hononegah’s 30-win season came to a close in the IHSA Class 4A sectional finals as the Indians fell to Huntley, 25-21, 25-21, at Fox Lake Grant High School.
5: Brodhead-Juda’s undefeated football season came to an end with a 35-20 WIAA Division 5 loss to Belleville at home.
6: Breaking a string of nine straight losses in the second round of the IHSA football playoffs, Hononegah (11-0) edged visiting Pekin, 31-28, with a 4-yard TD run by Stuart Hale the margin of victory.
...The football playoff news wasn’t as good for the South Beloit SoBos, who fell to West Carroll, 56-28. The SoBos had reached the playoffs for the first time since winning a Class 1A title in 2002.
...Beloit College’s women’s soccer team captured its first-ever MWC Tournament title by blanking host Knox, 3-0. With the crown came an automatic NCAA D-III playoff berth. The Bucs won in a shootout as Gracie Gasmann, Aspen Valentine and Lorraine Pedroza scored while goalie Maya Betzler let nothing in for the Bucs.
10: Beloit College’s men’s basketball team had a cold shooting night and lost to Rockford University on the road, 62-41. The game featured a pair of former Purple Knights. Azeez Ganiyu played for the Bucs and Jaden Bell played for the winning Regents.
12: Hononegah had a relay and two individuals compete in the IHSA State Swimming Championships. Gracie Colvin, Avery Miles, Autumn Clark and Ludia Nordgren competed after winning the 200 freestyle relay sectional title. Miles and Colvin also qualified as individuals.
13: Chicago St. Rita ends Hononegah’s magical football season, beating the 11-1 Indians in the IHSA 7A playoffs, 36-16.
…Beloit College’s women’s soccer team saw its historic season end with a 4-0 loss to host Washington University in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament in St. Louis, Mo.
…Beloit College’s football team fell to visiting Illinois College 21-3 at Strong Stadium.
14: Turner track and field star Camden Combs signed a letter-of-intent to jump for NCAA Division II Mankato State.
15: The former Beloit Snappers unveiled their new persona at a press conference, becoming the Beloit Sky Carp. The primary logo features a gray and black goose with an orange scarf around his neck, carrying a wrench.
17: Thanks to the efforts of three Clinton High grads—Addyson Ciochon, Liz Kalk and Hannah Welte—Beloit College’s women’s basketball team picked up a 63-39 win over visiting Alverno College.
24: Brodhead-Juda’s Gabe Boegli heads up the 2021 Beloit Daily News All-Area Football Team. Hononegah’s Brian Zimmerman is named Coach of the Year.
25: Austin Andrews was named the Defensive Player of the Game and Jason Ovist was named Offensive Player of the Game as Turtle Tap pulled out a 14-13 win over Town Club in the annual Turkey Bowl football game at the Beloit Boys & Girls Club field.
30: Turner pitcher Jackson Burk committed to NCAA Division 1 Western Illinois.
• DECEMBER
7: Long-time area high school basketball coach Jack McCarthy, who coached at South Beloit, Beloit Catholic and Belvidere, will be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Assocation Hall of Fame, along with his former SoBo standout Peter Scalia.
12: Beloit College’s swimming teams found the perfect way to head into break by shattering a pair of relay records in a meet at Illinois College. The women swept IC and Lincoln College while the men split. Ben Saladar and Bea Champeny-Johns were both named MWC Swimmers of the Week.
13: Hononegah’s girls basketball team improved to 8-1 by edging out upset-minded Rockford Boylan on the road 50-46.
26: The BDN Holiday Bowling Tournament begins at Viking Lanes with a field of over 180 bowlers.