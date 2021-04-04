De PERE, Wis.—There was scoring in only one half of an inning in Saturday’s first-game matchup between Beloit College and St. Norbert.
Unfortunately for the visiting Buccaneers, it was all done by the host Green Knights.
SNC pushed across three runs in the first inning and pitcher Ellie Olsen (2-2) made it stand up in a 3-0 victory. The Green Knights also won the nightcap, 8-0, in five innings.
Maddy Pfortmiller (1-1) was the hard-luck loser for the Bucs in the first game as all three runs charged to her were unearned. SNC scored all of its runs after a Beloit error with two outs.
The reigning MWC Pitcher of the Week, Olsen allowed only three hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight. Beloit’s hits were by Brianna Arteaga, Kaitlynn Taft and Isabel Johnson.
Beloit had eight hits in the nightcap, but couldn’t push a run across against SNC starter Morgyn Zielke (2-0). Cora Aubert was 2-for-3 as was Taft.
Aubert went 4 1-3 innings and took the loss in the pitcher’s circle. She allowed nine hits and eight runs, six earned, walking two and striking out one.
• UP NEXT: Lawrence comes to Beloit’s Strong Complex Softball Field for a twinbill starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Spectators are currently not allowed at Beloit College sports due to COVID precautions.