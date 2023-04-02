WAUKESHA — Beloit College’s women sprinters had a huge day at the Wisconsin Private College Championships Sunday at Carroll University, with T’Aira Boyance and Jordyn McDonald finishing 1-2 in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes.

Boyance also won the 100 in 12.30 seconds with McDonald finishing second in 12.61. Boyance won the 200 in 25.43 while McDonald was runnerup in 26.58.

