WAUKESHA — Beloit College’s women sprinters had a huge day at the Wisconsin Private College Championships Sunday at Carroll University, with T’Aira Boyance and Jordyn McDonald finishing 1-2 in both the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Boyance also won the 100 in 12.30 seconds with McDonald finishing second in 12.61. Boyance won the 200 in 25.43 while McDonald was runnerup in 26.58.
That senior duo also teamed with Darcel Royster and Alayna Furch to win the 4x100 relay in 50.14 seconds. The quartet of Candis Damste, Furch, McDonald and Boyance won the 4x400 (4:01.55).
Royster also teamed with Hannah Welte, Rose Loos-Austin and Lesly Alfaro to finish sixth in the 4x400.
Welte finished first in the 400 hurdles in 1:10.32 and tenth in the 100 hurdles in 18.61.
Beloit’s Damste was third in the 400 (1:03.79) and Jade Mosquera was 13th in the 800.
Simone De Montigny was ninth in the 5000 (20:53.90).
In the field events, Beloit’s Liz Kalk was first in the high jump at 1.62 meters (5-3.75).
Beloit’s women finished fifth out of 12 teams with 82 total points. St. Norbert won the meet with 147.5 points followed by Ripon, which had 103.5.
Beloit’s men collected a first place from their 4x400 team of Alexandre Atou, Ahmasi Martin, Nathaniel Otis and Amaji Joseph in 3:2774. The same quartet was fourth in the 4x100 (44.08).
Otis was second in the 400 hurdles (57.28) and fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.33). Martin was sixth in the 400 (54.25). Joseph was eighth in the 200 (23.01) while Martin was 10th (23.16).
Dionta Charles was sixth in the high jump at 1.75 (5-8.75).
Beloit’s men finished seventh out of 12 teams with 35 points. The Milwaukee School of Engineering took first with a commanding 181.5 points while Carroll College was second with 115.