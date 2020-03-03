YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—Youngstown State University senior Jaliyah Elliott was named the Horizon League’s Alfreeda Goff Indoor Track and Field Female Athlete of the Year on Friday.
Over the weekend, the Beloit native showed why.
Elliott captured her third consecutive 60-meter dash title and shattered her own school record in winning the 200 to help the Penguins win their fourth straight Horizon League Indoor Championship.
She helped the school’s sprinters pile up 59 points in the 60 and 200.
Elliott became just the fourth sprinter in league history to be a three-time champion in the 60 and helped extend YSU’s win streak in the event to six straight years.
The Beloit Memorial High School graduate shattered her own YSU 200 record twice. She did it in prelims and then again in the finals with a time of 23.66 seconds.
In the 60 meters, the Penguins scored 30 points, taking the top four spots. Elliott was first in 7.40 seconds, followed by freshman Jahniya Bowers, sophomore Suerethia Henderson and freshman Kyndia Matlock. Junior Antonella LaMonica was eighth.
Less than 30 minutes later, the Penguins scored 29 points in the 200, going 1-2-3-4 again. Elliott again took first, Henderson was second, Bowers third and junior Teneisha Myers fourth.
Youngstown State finished with 193 points, followed by Oakland (143.5), Milwaukee (86.5), Wright State (61), Northern Kentucky (60), Cleveland State (41), UIC (36), IUPUI (24) and Detroit Mercy (18).
Elliott also won the Athlete of the Year during the 2019 Outdoor season. She earned the Horizon League Women’s Runner of the Week three times during the current season.
• HENNIS ALL-CONFERENCE: Brayden Hennis, a freshman from Hononegah, was Rock Valley College’s lone representative on the ALL-N4C Basketball Team. He earned First Team honors for the Golden Eagles (20-12, 9-5 N4C).
Hennis averaged 12.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
The Golden Eagles lost to Columbus State Community College, 83-75, in the NJCAA Division III Great Lakes District championship game on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.