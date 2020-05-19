BELOIT—The 2020 Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet scheduled for June 11 at the Rotary River Center has been cancelled in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Due to the uncertainty of a venue for later this summer, the Hall of Fame Banquet will not be held in 2020. Please watch for news on the Hall’s Induction Banquet in the summer of 2021.
The scheduled Class of 2020 will be held over until next year. The five who will be inducted are Kristen Witting, Jay McGregory, Barry Upshaw, Duane Vance and Bill Houck.
