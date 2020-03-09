BELOIT—The 2020 Beloit Historical Society Elliott-Perring Sports Hall of Fame Class includes Kristen Witting, Jay McGregory, Brian Upshaw, Duane Vance and Bill Houck.
The Induction Ceremony will be held June 11 at the Rotary River Center in Beloit. A reception will be at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 and the ceremony at 7.
Tickets are $30 each. All tickets must be purchased in advance. No tickets will be available at door. They can be purchased by credit card online at www.beloithistoricalsociety.com/events. Tickets may also be purchased by cash or check only at Walnut Creek Awards & Promotions at 408 E. Grand Ave., in downtown Beloit.
Long-time Beloit Daily News sports editor Jim Franz will receive the Everett Haskell/Bernie Barkin Lifetime Achievement Award.
Brief bios on the newest Hall inductees follow:
• Duane Vance was the 1983 Beloit Daily News All-Area Player of the Year when his 323 points were third in the Big Eight. He had 44 points in a win over Madison Memorial and averaged 23 points per game. In football, he started at quarterback for the Knights and set a then-school record for most passing yards in a season with 1,257. He threw for five touchdowns in one game. Vance went on to earn All-American honors in basketball at UW-Whitewater, scoring 1,529 points and setting a school record for career assists.
• Barry Upshaw, who graduated from Beloit Memorial in 1981, starred in football, basketball and track. As a senior, he was a Beloit Daily News All-Area defensive back for the Big Eight champion Purple Knights. He was named to play in the WFBCA Shrine Bowl Game. In basketball, Upshaw led the Knights in scoring and was First Team All-Big Eight and All-Area. In track he was a top hurdler and a state qualifier.
• Turner 1989 graduate Jay McGregory was a three-time All-Area basketball player and RVC Player of the Year as a senior when he averaged 25.5 points, 14.5 rebounds and 3.6 blocked shots. He had single game career highs of 40 points, 12 rebounds and 11 blocked shots. He accepted a scholarship with Coastal Carolina, but later transferred to UW-Whitewater where he earned All-WSUC First Team honors as a senior.
• Bill Houck played four years of varsity hockey for Beloit Memorial, graduating in 1991. He completed his career as the school’s most prolific scorer with 184 points—92 goals and 92 assists over 92 games. He has two more than runnerup Justin “Ace” Hanaman (1996-99) who is already in the Hall. Houck went on to play for the Madison Capitols for two seasons before playing UW-Eau Claire where he was an All-American.
As a BMHS junior, Houck was also the starting shortstop on a BMHS baseball team that reached state.
• Kristen Witting lettered in golf, softball and volleyball at Beloit Memorial, but it was hockey in which she really excelled. She was the Beloit Memorial’s boys hockey team’s Rookie of the Year for the 2000-01 season, but later played for the Madison Capitols. She was a three-time attendee at USA Hockey age-group women’s festivals in Lake Placid, NY, recording a goal and two assists at the 2002 USA Hockey Girls 18/19 Festival.
Witting helped Team Wisconsin to the 2002 National High School Championship. A 2001-02 member of the Wisconsin Challengers AAA 19-Under team, she became a scholarship athlete at UW-Wisconsin where she played on the 2006 national championship team.
