BELOIT — The second annual Broadcast Symposium and Dream Job Competition will be held Jan. 6-8 in Beloit, Visit Beloit has announced. The event will feature an educational symposium, an optional competition to become a paid sports broadcaster in 2023 and numerous networking opportunities.

To be eligible for the Dream Job Competition of the Broadcast Symposium, attendees must register and submit all required information no later than Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. Registration for the event is $265 and will be open through Dec. 22, 2022. An early-bird rate of $215 is available through Oct. 31 using discount code WISCONSIN. Registration for the event will be limited to the first 200 individuals.

