BELOIT — The second annual Broadcast Symposium and Dream Job Competition will be held Jan. 6-8 in Beloit, Visit Beloit has announced. The event will feature an educational symposium, an optional competition to become a paid sports broadcaster in 2023 and numerous networking opportunities.
To be eligible for the Dream Job Competition of the Broadcast Symposium, attendees must register and submit all required information no later than Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. Registration for the event is $265 and will be open through Dec. 22, 2022. An early-bird rate of $215 is available through Oct. 31 using discount code WISCONSIN. Registration for the event will be limited to the first 200 individuals.
Broadcasters include Jason Benetti (Chicago White Sox/FOX Sports), Santoria Black (Grambling State University), Bob Carpenter (Washington Nationals/MASN), Joe Davis (Los Angeles Dodgers/FOX Sports), Brett Dolan (Touchdown Radio/ESPN), Robert Ford (Houston Astros/ESPN), Pat Hughes (Chicago Cubs), Larry Larson (Beloit Sky Carp/Year One Dream Job Competition Winner), Matt Lepay (Badger Sports Netrowk/Learfield IMG College), Jeff Levering (Milwaukee Brewers/BTN/FOX Sports), Annetta McBain (Radio Broadcaster/Former Local Sports Emcee), Nate Metz (Freelancer), Wayne Randazzo (New York Mets/BTN/FOX Sports), Casey Stern (Dream Job Season One) and Tommy Thrall (Cincinnati Reds).