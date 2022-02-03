BELOIT—Tyler Katalin’s goal gave Beloit Memorial’s young hockey team a 1-0 lead after one period against Madison Memorial Thursday night.
It was all Spartans after that, however.
Madison Memorial scored three goals in each of the next two periods at Edwards Ice Arena to post a 6-1 Big Eight Conference victory.
The Purple Knights, who were edged by Middleton on Monday, 4-3, came out strong in the first period. Katalin scored with 6 minutes and 20 seconds remaining in the period on an assist by fellow senior Ryan Wirth. Goalie Jameson Flanagan stopped 23 shots in the period for the Knights.
Flanagan tacked on 20 more in the second, but the Spartans scored three times, by Sammy Contrucci, Sam Knight and Rudy Richards. The second came on a power play.
Madison Memorial pulled away in the third period. Wyatt Helseth scored a short-handed goal. Elijah Elmer and Aaron Jungers also scored to give the Spartans six different goal-scorers.
Flanagan had eight more saves in the third period for a total of 51 before giving Erik Williams a shot and he added 11 more.
Spartans goalie Tyler Kreft had 23 saves.
•BOXSCORE: MADISON MEMORIAL 6, BELOIT 1
Madison Memorial…..0 3 3—6
Beloit Memorial……...1 0 0—1
FIRST PERIOD: BM, Katalin (Wirth), 10:40.
SECOND PERIOD: MM, Contrucci (Knight, Elmer), :11; MM, Knight (Boyle), 4:32, (pp); MM, Richards (unassisted), 15:42.
THIRD PERIOD: MM, Helseth (Boyle), :53 (sh); MM, Elmer (Jungers, Knight), 6:47; MM, A. Jungers (Feinstein, Boyle), 8:19.
Saves: MM (Kreft) 7-8-8-23. BM (Flanagan) 23-20-8-51; Williams 11. Penalties: MM 9-1, BM 7-14.