SOUTH BEND, Ind.—The South Bend Cubs rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday night to hand the Beloit Snappers a 7-6 defeat in the opener of their road trip to Fair Winds Field.
Reliever Tyler Mitzel took the loss, Beloit’s third straight. He came on in the eighth inning with the Snappers up 6-5 andallowed a run. Nelson Velazquez singled and scored with two outs on an RBI single by Edward Americaan.
Josue Huma led off the bottom of the ninth with a double. Delvin Zinn then reached on an error by second baseman Ricky Aracena and promptly stole second. Huma scored on a sacrifice fly by Yonathan Perlaza to tie the game.
Mitzel retired the next batter and walked Velazquez intentionally. Grayson Byrd fouled off three pitches with a 2-2 count before singling to right to drive in Zinn with the game-winner.
Velazquez and Byrd each had three hits as South Bend outhit Beloit 14-6.
The Cubs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning against Snappers starter Bryan Hoeing. Zinn led off with a single, took second on a balk and scored on a double by Bradlee Beesley. Bird plated Beesley with a single.
Beloit got a run back in the second when Bubba Hollins unloaded a home run, but the Cubs’ Nelson Velazquez responded with his 11th homer of the season in the fourth.
Beloit made it 3-2 in the fifth inning. Hollins and Ynmanol Marinez walked and with two outs, Connor Scott collected an RBI single. Reliever Jose Albertos struck out Thomas Jones to end the threat.
Beloit went right back to work in the sixth. Troy Johnston singled and Griffin Conine smacked his team-leading 18th homer to put the Snappers up 4-3.
Reliever Jackson Rose replaced Hoeing and after retiring the first batter gave up three straight singles to tie the game, 4-4. He got out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts.
Beloit went back in front 6-4 in the seventh. Marinez doubled and took third when Aracena reached on an error. Aracena stole second and Marinez scored on a wild pitch. Scott walked and Jones delivered a sacrifice fly for a two-run cushion. But it wasn’t enough.
The teams will meet again tonight at 6:05.