SOUTH BEND, Ind.—Porter Hodge tossed five dominant innings, and the South Bend Cubs’ bullpen held the Beloit Sky Carp to just one run over four innings to win 6-1 Thursday.
The Cubs took back sole possession of first place in the West Division in the Midwest league just one game after Beloit caught up to them with a win on Tuesday.
South Bend jumped ahead early with an RBI single from BJ Murrary Jr. in the second. Pete Crow-Armstrong tripled to right field in the third and scored on a throwing error by second baseman Federico Polanco. Luis Verdugo doubled later in the inning to bump the lead to 3-0.
Beloit starter Edgar Sanchez pitched five innings while allowing three runs on four hits and four base on balls.
South Bend continued to build on its lead off reliever Chris Mokma in the sixth when Jordan Nwogu tripled to center field and scored on a wild pitch.
The Sky Carp loaded the bases with one out in the eighth after back-to-back singles by Victor Mesa Jr. and Bennett Hostetler and a walk by Zach Zubia. Kyler Castillo hit a sacrifice fly to end the shutout, but Polanco grounded out to end the chance of a comeback.
Pablo Aliendo hit a two-run homer off reliever Joey Steele in the eighth to solidify a 6-1 win.
Hodge went five innings while only allowing one hit, but he walked six batters.
Beloit was held to only three total hits, with Hostetler grabbing two of them. The Sky Carp drew an impressive eight total walks but were 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position, and they left 10 runners on base. Zubia led the team with three walks.
The Sky Carp will continue the battle for first place with a doubleheader Friday in South Bend. Game one will start at 4:35 p.m.