SOUTH BELOIT—Seeing sophomore Ross Robertson put up huge numbers in a game isn’t anything new for the South Beloit boys basketball team.
The SoBos have gotten a little used to watching Robertson record a double-double as he racks up the rebounds and pours on the points.
But even head coach Matt Stucky and Robertson’s teammates had to be awestruck with his performance against Scales Mound in the IHSA 1A sectional semifinal on March 1.
The 6-foot-8 center put up a whopping 37 points and grabbed 24 rebounds in South Beloit’s 60-57 double overtime loss to the Hornets, who ended up finishing second in the state tournament.
“He just completely dominated them on both ends of the court,” Stucky said. “The scoring is one thing, but the rebounding is just something else. Scales Mound is a team that rebounds really well, and he controlled that part of the game. He was the best player there, by far.”
Not only there, but the best player in our coverage area as well. Robertson is our Player of the Year and headlines the Beloit Daily News All-Area First Team.
“Every game we play, he’s the best player on the court,” Stucky said. “And it’s not really close. He is mature beyond his years.”
He ends his second season with a scoring average of 22.6 points per game to go with 13.9 rebounds and 2.9 blocks. He made 64.7 percent of his field goals and was named an all-state honorable mention by the Associated Press and a second-team all-stater by the IBCA. Robertson was also the Northeastern Athletic Conference MVP. He went over 1,000 career points this season, the youngest SoBo to do so.
Robertson often makes his play look second-nature as he uses his length to scoop the ball into the bucket or reach up and grab rebound after rebound until he gets a shot in.
“Ross is hard to match up with,” Stucky said. “Sometimes guys are able to hang with him on the perimeter, and then he takes them to the post. He has a big frame that moves really well. He has several different moves he can score off of.”
Robertson is joined on the First Team by Beloit Turner senior Konner Giddley, Beloit Memorial senior Rico Yarbrough, Big Foot junior Hudson Torrez and Clinton senior Peyton Bingham.
Turner’s Ken Watkins is our All-Area Coach of the Year after leading the Trojans to a 23-4 overall record and a 15-3 record in the Rock Valley Conference with a regional championship to boot.
Watkins’ Trojans were as well-rounded as they come with four different players averaging double-digits in points.
But on such an outstanding squad, it is Giddley who Watkins said rose above the rest.
The 6-foot guard had the difficult task of mixing in being a game manager with often being matched up against the opponent’s best player.
Giddley was third on the team in points (11.5) and steals (55), second in assists (69) and grabbed 2.6 rebounds. He shot 45.7 percent from the field.
“Every part of his game really improved this year,” Watkins said. “His scoring numbers were down a point or two, but he wasn’t taking as many shots, and his assists were way up. Plus he’s providing us with ball handling, perimeter scoring. He was the guy who came up with a lot of big steals and a lot of big baskets in our most important games.”
Giddley was a second-teamer last season, and he will move from the court to the diamond in college as he prepares to play baseball for Rock Valley College.
Yarbrough was a part of a Purple Knights’ team that was much better than its 6-19 record indicated.
He put the area on high-alert with a school-record 48-point performance against Sun Prairie East. But that was just the beginning.
The 6-foot-6 wing broke his own record with a 61-point outing against Madison La Follette, which put him in a tie for 11th all-time in state annals. Those high-scoring games were no anomaly; he scored 26 or more points 10 different times this season.
He paced the team in points (24.9), rebounds (8.4) and blocks (27 total) with a 54.3 shooting percentage.
“Rico just came in with a great attitude from the start,” head coach Todd Marks said. “He had high energy and was very coachable. And he brought that same energy every single day. He impacted the game in so many ways. His athleticism to rebound, get the ball and push it in transition was outstanding.”
Torrez moves up to the First Team after receiving an honorable mention last season, and he did a great job stepping up in the absence of Gus Foster, last year’s Player of the Year.
The 6-foot guard led the team in points (16), assists (5), steals (63 total) and was third in rebounds (4.7). He helped the Chiefs finish with a 16-11 record with his quick, shifty moves to the rim. His most impressive outing came when he broke the school record with a 40-point performance against Clinton.
“Hudson is the fastest and twitchiest player in our conference,” head coach Hunter Price said. “He has incredible ball speed that can’t be stimulated by other teams. He is very uniquely skilled with him being a lefty and having that athleticism.”
Bingham helped lead the Cougars (8-16) to their first playoff win since 2016 and the most wins in a season since the 2016-17 season.
The 6-foot guard, who was also an all-star QB for the football team, often used his strength to work his way to the basket. He led Clinton in points (17.1), field goal percentage (47.1), rebounds (8.3) and had 22 steals to go with 19 blocks.
“Peyton really hit the weight room these last few seasons,” head coach Scott Gestrich said. “He is athletic and quick, and he’s a very explosive jumper. He had a good knack for finding the ball, and he excelled at the gritty, tough parts of the game.”
Bingham’s teammate, Reagan Flickinger, is joined on the All-Area Second Team with Hononegah junior Isaiah Houi, Brodhead sophomore Cullen Walker, Turner junior Zay Howard and Beloit Memorial senior Fazion Farr.
Flickinger’s stats may have suffered a tad from his strong ability to find his teammates, but he was a key part of doubling the team’s win total from last season. He led the team with 114 total assists while placing second in points (16.3) with a 41 percent shooting average. He averaged 4.5 rebounds and added 39 steals and 29 blocks.
“It’s not about what he’s brought to the team this season, it’s more like what he’s brought to the program ever since he walked into it two years ago,” Gestrich said. “He knows all of his opponents, and he puts the time and energy in on his jump shot and works on his ball handling. He’s really a basketball student.”
Houi was part of a rebuilding Indians’ squad that finished 9-23 but was consistently a highlight with his fast drives down the court that often ended with him taking to the air for a layup. He finished with 12.5 points per game to go with 4.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
“He was always the focus of the other team’s defense,” head coach Tom Schmidt said. “He did a great job handling that. He is just as fast with the ball as he is without it. Isaiah had a knack for getting to the rim and finishing.”
Walker showed a great skill-set despite only being in his second season as a varsity player. He was the offensive firepower behind a 7-18 Brodhead team going through a rebuild of its own. He paced the team with 17.6 points on a 42.3 shooting percentage. He also averaged 4.9 rebounds and had 56 total assists.
“If Cullen gets hot, he can shoot it from pretty much anywhere,” head coach Tommy Meier said. “In our game against Marshall, he scored 12 in-a-row for us. He can score from the outside, and he’s getting better from the inside.”
Farr was a vocal leader for the Purple Knights, but he also showed out with his strong post-play and had a nose for the ball. He was second on the team in points (13.7) but also knew how to feed the hot-hand with a team-high in assists (4.1) and grabbing 25 steals with a rebounding average of 4.2.
“All Fazion cared about was being competitive and trying to win basketball games,” Marks said. “He had chances to score but would willingly give it up because he knew that would get more guys involved. He found a lot of happiness in seeing other guys succeed.”
Howard was similar to Farr in many ways, sacrificing his own scoring chances to get points to his teammates. And that showed when he broke Turner’s single-season assist record this season when he ended with 164. He also averaged 10.3 ppg and added 66 steals.
“He was very conscious of his turnovers,” Watkins said. “He had the ball in his hands most of the time, but his assist to turnover ratio was almost 3:1. His ability to push the ball in transition really put a ton of pressure on other teams. Sometimes finishing himself, sometimes setting somebody else up.”
• HONORABLE MENTION: Will Lauterbach, Beloit Turner (sr.); Tyshawn Teague-Johnson, Beloit Turner (jr.); Amare Hereford, Beloit Memorial (fr.); Peircen Bingham, Clinton (sr.); Evan Penniman, Big Foot (sr.); Chris Doetch, North Boone (jr.); Cole Warren, Hononegah (jr.); Blake Ayotte, South Beloit (sr.); Rusty Klitzman, Parkview (sr.); Aiden Crane, Parkview (fr.); Jaxon Dooley, Brodhead (jr.).