ROCKFORD—Madison Carlson figures it’s taken most of her first season as a Rock Valley College Golden Eagle to shake off some truly terrible luck.
After battling a quadricep injury at the start of the season and then a misadventure with her hand and a car door, the former South Beloit High School dual-threat softball star is finally feeling like her old self at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle.
In other words, confident.
“I’m getting into a little groove and I’m glad it’s happening now because we’re moving into the postseason,” Carlson said. “It’s a good time for that to happen.”
RVC (39-9, 8-0 N4C) is the No. 1 seed in the NJCAA DIII Region IV Tournament at Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Ill. The Golden Eagles open against No. 4 seed Milwaukee Area Technical College at noon Friday.
Head coach Darin Monroe knew what sort of multi-talented player Carlson is, having scouted her as a SoBo and as a star for the Stateline Fury. He’s had starting pitchers in the past who’ve also been top hitters in his lineup.
“We recruited Maddy to do both, pitch and hit but due to a few injuries she has missed a lot of opportunities to hit,” Monroe said. “When we went on our spring training trip she strained her quad and we had to make a decision. We needed her to pitch far more than we needed her to hit. We didn’t want her running the bases and aggravating the injury more. So she lost out on hitting our first 16-18 games. When we got back here and she was ready to hit, she accidentally slammed her pitching hand in her car door and that set her back further.
“We finally have Maddy back and healthy and she is getting her opportunities. It’s huge that she is in our lineup.”
The Golden Eagles have had to power through some other injuries, including losing standout shortstop Kelli Riordan for a stretch. But they seem to be on all cylinders now as they seek their eighth straight NJCAA D-III national championship. They have already posted at least 30 wins in 10 straight seasons. This will be the team’s last shot at a D-III title. RVC moves up to D-II next school year.
RVC will need to win the Region IV tourney and then a district tournament the following week to qualify for nationals.
“I would say there is a little pressure to keep the title streak going,” Carlson said. “The sophomores do a good job keeping us positive and trying to relieve some of that pressure.”
Carlson has been a key contributor. As a pitcher, Carlson has appeared in 21 games with 19 starts. She is 13-7 and in 105 1-3 innings she has posted a 2.26 earned run average with 94 strikeouts.
Since being able to bat, Carlson is seeing more steady duty at first base. She has 48 at-bats with 18 hits, including four doubles, a triple and two home runs. She has driven in 17 runs. Her batting average is .375 and has a .455 on-base percentage.
“I actually feel like I’m starting to pitch better now than I have earlier in the season,” Carlson said. “There’s a transition to college. The biggest difference from high school is that it’s much more important now to hit my spots. If I missed them in high school it didn’t make that huge of a difference. But now you have to hit them and make sure a lot of your pitches are working.”
Instead of only a few hitters in a lineup she had to worry about, some opponents have dangerous hitters throughout their lineup.
“There is a lot more that goes into it now,” Carlson said. “Coach Monroe watches a lot of film for pitch calling. You have to execute your pitches because he knows certain batters and what they can do. But it’s also more rewarding when you get people out.”
Carlson said her most effective pitch has been her drop curve.
“It gets me some strikeouts and produces a lot of ground balls, which are helpful,” she said.
Of course being able to hit has also made her experience as a Golden Eagle more fun.
“It has been everything I expected,” she said. “I really love it.”