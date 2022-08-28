SOUTH BELOIT—Leorence “Rence” Kostka was the last SoBo to leave the football field after South Beloit had pulled out an amazing 42-36 marathon victory over River Ridge in three rounds of overtime Friday night.

His once bright red jersey was now stained with sweat and mud and the helmet he carried under his arm and had used most of the game was borrowed from a teammate after his was damaged during one of many collisions.

