Ross Robertson cuts down the net in celebration after South Beloit beat Christian Life for an IHSA 1A regional title Friday night. 

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit boys basketball team is playing some of its best basketball at the perfect time.

The second-seeded SoBos rode into the playoffs on a nine-game win streak behind an immaculate offense and a shut-down defense.

