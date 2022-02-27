HEBRON, Ill.—The South Beloit boys basketball team captured its first IHSA Class 1A regional title since 2009 Friday night when they took down Hinckley-Big Rock 40-37.
The SoBos, who easily defeated HBR the first time the teams met in November, found the going much tougher this time around.
After South Beloit (27-6) took and 18-7 lead after a quarter, they appeared to be in for another blowout. Both teams scored 11 in the second quarter, but HBR tightened the game to 33-27 in the third quarter.
Freshman Ross Robertson had a big fourth quarter and allowed the SoBos to hold off a furious rally from Hinckley-Big Rock.
Robertson finished the game with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Tanner Joiner and Tyiion Jackson each finished with eight points.
The SoBos advance to take on Sterling Newman Catholic Wednesday in Pecatonica in the sectional semifinals.
• GIRLS HOOPS: EDGERTON 62, CLINTON 42: In the Division 3 Wautoma sectional, Edgerton opened the postseason by beating Clinton for the third time this season.
Kate Gunderson scored 20 points and Sylvia Fox added 16 to lead the Crimson Tide to a 62-42 victory in a regional semifinal.
Elli Teubert had 14 points to lead Clinton, which finished 17-9. Jayden Nortier added 10.
• KENOSHA BRADFORD 83, BELOIT MEMORIAL 56: The Purple Knights saw their season come to a close at the hands of Bradford Friday night in a WIAA Division 1 regional game.
Beloit Memorial finished its season with a record of 7-15.