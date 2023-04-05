SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit softball team was up against more than just one opponent on Wednesday evening.
There was Lena-Winslow, the 3-4 non-conference team the SoBos were playing, and the insanely blustery wind that was roaring directly through center field, with gusts as high as 40 miles per hour.
Both got their blows in on South Beloit (2-2) as they fell to the Panthers 7-6.
“Most of the girls have never seen wind like that at all,” head coach Sam Cady said. “Both teams were really struggling to try to figure out what that wind was going to do. And we're very young in the outfield, but they're getting better and better as each game is going on.”
Lena-Winslow was an early benefactor of the conditions as Kieran Madigan singled and Kaidynce Lynch smacked a ball that blew over an outfielder’s hit, and then rolled all the way to the fence to score both Madigan and herself.
“The ball would just go anywhere,” shortstop Trinity Mesch said. “It didn't matter if it was hit hard or soft, the wind would make it literally go anywhere. As a hitter today, the wind was really helping everyone out.”
Mesch was a favorable recipient of the wind when she belted a solo home run over the center field fence in the bottom of the first to cut it to 2-1.
“I was kind of off to a slow start at the beginning of the year,” Mesch said. “I was just thinking, ‘Hit the ball,’ and that's what I did.”
SoBos’ starting pitcher Whitney Schnack struggled early as she fell behind 6-1 after a solo homer in the third, but she did a fine job calming down and didn’t allow another run in her next 2.2 innings.
“Once Whitney settled in, she was outstanding,” Cady said. “Our pitching has been fantastic this season. We knew no matter which of our three pitchers we run out with, we're going to be in it.”
Schnack pitched five innings while allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits while striking out four.
And the fighting SoBos still had plenty of fight left in them.
In the third, Taylor Castor walked, Zorah Martin singled and Mesch was intentionally walked to load the bases. Freshman Macey Lineman ripped a one-run single to left field, then Miah Higgins hit a slow roller back to the pitcher, who’s throw to home was late, cutting the deficit in half.
Lineman was 3-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs and a run.
“Macey is a very important player on this team,” Mesch said. “We added a player that is experienced and knows what she is doing. She is a good pitcher and had some very good at-bats today.”
Mesch and Lineman both singled to start the bottom of the fifth. A passed ball scored Mesch, and a groundout from Higgins made it 6-5.
A breezy sixth inning helped a Panthers’ single become a triple, and a passed ball made it a two-run game.
Mesch, who tossed the last two innings and struck out seven while finishing 3-for-3 at the plate, started the bottom of the seventh with a single, and Lineman’s double made it 7-6.
But Lena-Winslow starter Maddy Chiles got two groundouts and a strikeout to strand the tying run at third.
Leadoff hitter Zorah Martin went 2-for-4 with a run for the SoBos while Rachael Steerstrom led the Panthers by going 2-for-4 with two RBIs from the plate.
“I think this was the best game played by our team,” Mesch said. “We are finally starting to come together as a team, learning how to communicate and help each other and bringing us up whenever we get down.”
• LINESCORE:
LENA-WINSLOW 7, SOUTH BELOIT 6
LW……231 001 0 — 7 7 0
SB…..102 020 1 — 6 11 4
Leading hitters: LW, Stterstrom 2x4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Madigan 1x4 1 run, 1 RBI; Hatelak 1x3 1 run. SB, Martin 2x4, 1 run; Mesch 3x3, 3 runs, 1 RBI; Lineman 3x4, 1 run, 2 RBIs; Higgins 1x4, 2 RBIs. 2B: Dascher, Lineman, Lynch. 3B: Setterstrom. HR: Mesch, Hatelak.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): LW, Chiles (W, 7.0-11-6-6-2-10). SB, Schnack (L, 5.0-6-6-4-3-4); Mesch (2.0-1-1-0-0-7).