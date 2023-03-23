SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit softball team poured on the runs early as it took down Pecatonica 9-2 in its season opener on Thursday evening.
The SoBos brought across three runs in the first and second to build up a strong lead over the visiting Indians.
South Beloit tallied two more runs in the fourth inning and another in the fifth as it recorded 10 hits in the victory.
Senior Trinity Mesch pitched a complete-game gem as she only allowed a single hit while striking out a whopping 17 batters.
Mesch had three hits and two RBIs to go along with her stellar outing in the pitcher’s cycle while Macey Lineman recorded three hits and brought three runs across.
Maren Davis took the loss for the Indians as she struck out 12. She also had a hit and an RBI at the plate.
• NORTH BOONE 6, DURAND 4: Pitcher Camryn Carter collected her second victory of the young season as she tossed seven innings while striking out six in the Vikings’ (2-0) win over the Bulldogs on Wednesday.
Senior Kamryn Spohr got the scoring started with a two-out, two-run single in the first. Olivia Johnson recorded her first varsity hit, and then added two more as she went 3-of-5 from the plate.
• HONONEGAH- HUNTLEY POSTPONED: Hononegah’s softball team moved its non-conference season opener at Swanson Stadium from Thursday to Friday.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL-SUN PRAIRIE WEST POSTPONED: The Purple Knights also postponed their season opener at Telfer Park against Big Eight foe Sun Prairie West on Thursday.
The teams will make up the game on May 15.
• BASEBALL: NORTH BOONE 9, MARIAN CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6: The Vikings moved to 2-0 on the season after a solid offensive performance against the visiting Hurricanes on Wednesday.
JJ Ford had a spectacular evening at the plate, going 3-of-4 with a double and four RBIs while scoring one run. Jimmy Gibbs was solid as well, hitting 2-of-3 with two RBIs and a double.
Owen Meredith had two runs while going 1-of-2 at the plate.
Ford tossed two innings while allowing six hits and four runs, none of them earned, while striking out five. Eli Lopez got the win after throwing five innings with three hits and two runs, one of them earned. He also had six strikeouts.