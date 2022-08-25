SOUTH BELOIT—Despite having to fill several large holes due to graduation, South Beloit head coach Jim Morrow expects his SoBos to again vie for a spot in the IHSA playoffs.
“We would like to do a little better than last year when we won a playoff game,” Morrow said. “We lost five good seniors, but we feel as though the retention of all the things we worked on last year is so much better than a year ago and I feel pretty good about our young talent and the senior class we have now that we have developed and are ready to go.
“We’d like to advance past that second round this year.”
Last fall was Morrow’s first at South Beloit and his first experience coaching 8-man football.
“I was hired in June and I had been an 11-man football coach my entire career,” he said,. “The transition was a bit tricky. We found some things that I thought would work did not. We made a lot of adjustments on the fly.”
With success. The SoBos were 6-5 overall, reached the postseason in 2021 for the first time since winning the IHSA 1A state title in 2002 and defeated Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 20-8 in the first round before falling to Biggsville West Central, 56-28.
The SoBos have a 28-man roster this fall trying to go a step further.
“You always wish you had more depth, but it is a better situation than it would be in an 11-man game,” Morrow said. “With 11-man you may be forcing more players who just aren’t ready into the mix. The 8-man game helps curtail that and makes it a bit more manageable.”
Morrow said the team’s success on offense hinges on the play of quarterback Kaden Mhyres.
“We are such a quarterback-driven team,” the coach said. “He has to make good decisions in our option game.”
While a lot of 8-man teams will look to spread out and put the ball in the air a lot, Morrow said the SoBos will continue a run-first philosophy. They will have to do it without All-Stater and NAC MVP Fern Balderas, who graduated after rushing for 1,320 yards and scoring 17 touchdowns as a senior. They also have to replace him on defense, where the linebacker had 118 total tackles and four fumble recoveries.
Junior Noah Zwernez is the likely fullback and Rence Kostka returns at tailback.
“I think Rence will be one of the premier running backs in the state in 8-man,” Morrow said.
Up front Aaron Likins anchors the unit after starting as a sophomore.
“He’s stronger and his footwork is better,” Morrow said. “He is playing faster and more aggressively. I think he will be one of the better linemen in 8-man this year. He is extremely athletic. He will be a guy we rely on at center and defensive end.”
Desmond Hampton was a starter at tight end as a sophomore and returns.
“Our system doesn’t call for us to throw the ball a lot,” Morrow said. “He is a dominant blocker and an athletic kid who we need to feed the ball more off our play-action stuff.”
The SoBos open Friday at home against River Ridge. Last season, South Beloit won the matchup 44-30 in a very competitive game..
“They’re like us in that they lost several key seniors,” Morrow said. “They are going to try to establish a new identity without those guys. They spread it out and throw it around a lot more than we do. They’re a shotgun team while we’re under center. Two very different styles, but I think we have an advantage as far as our skill players go and we shouldn’t have to rely on passing the ball to score.”
This season, with more teams joining the 8-man ranks, teams in the north have been split into two divisions (North 1 and North 2). The SoBos will be in North 1.
“We still have at least one long bus ride, but we have some pretty local opponents, too,” Morrow said. “We got (Rockford) Christian Life, Alden-Hebron and Kirkland Hiawatha on our schedule so those are short trips.”