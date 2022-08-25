SOUTH BELOIT—Despite having to fill several large holes due to graduation, South Beloit head coach Jim Morrow expects his SoBos to again vie for a spot in the IHSA playoffs.

“We would like to do a little better than last year when we won a playoff game,” Morrow said. “We lost five good seniors, but we feel as though the retention of all the things we worked on last year is so much better than a year ago and I feel pretty good about our young talent and the senior class we have now that we have developed and are ready to go.

