SOUTH BELOIT—Most teams don’t have the luxury of being able to empty its bench in the third quarter of a playoff game.
But the South Beloit boys basketball team isn’t like most other squads.
The SoBos have a dynamic offense that can score buckets from the perimeter and inside coupled with a stout defense that can throw a mixed bag of steals and blocked shots at you.
South Beloit showcased all of those traits in a 74-27 win over Somonauk (10-21) in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal on Thursday night.
“We shot the ball really well, which helped a lot,” head coach Matt Stucky said. “We came out firing early. We’re a team with a lot of seniors, guys on their last run. The focus and energy is there.”
After winning the opening tip-off, the SoBos immediately got the ball into senior Blake Ayotte’s hands. He sank a three-pointer, and South Beloit was off and running.
“We just shot the ball super well to start,” Stucky said. “And we got enough stops to build up a lead. From there, our defense takes over. We were really good on both ends of the court tonight.”
A wide magnitude of SoBos scored in the opening frame as the they built up a 27-9 advantage over the Bobcats after the first quarter.
With a comfortable lead, the South Beloit defense started to really find its groove. Stolen passes and blocked shots were aplenty in the second quarter.
“We put a lot of pressure on the big scorers,” Ayotte said. “We crash the boards pretty well. We got a big man (Ross Robertson), so (that helps).”
The SoBos only allowed two points on one field goal in the second quarter.
“Our defense was really active,” Stucky said. “Sometimes that hurts us a little bit. We weren't being aggressive with our feet, we were aggressive with our hands. Now, we get beat and then we're out of position.
“We did a good job after that second quarter being in our right spots and being active, using our length against them.”
Robertson went off for 10 more points, including an impressive play where he clanged a short three-pointer off the rim, grabbed the rebound and laid down a booming dunk.
“Ross is one of my favorite guys I’ve ever played with,” Ayotte said about the 6-foot-8 sophomore. “He is amazing at everything he does at basketball, on and off the court.”
South Beloit held a 48-11 lead by halftime, and widened the margin to 63-20 late into the third quarter before Stucky made the decision to pull his starters.
Robertson led the team with 21 points while Ayotte had 15 points on five treys.
“Blake’s shooting is just phenomenal,” Stucky said. “He steps into the gym and he is in range. But he is also our best passer. And defensively, he’s got good length at the top of our zone. He gets a lot of deflections.”
The SoBos (26-5) will face the winner of Durand-Christian Life in the regional championship Friday at 7 p.m.
Stucky said that while South Beloit has faced both squads this season and is familiar with them, the mentality stays the same.
“We’ve just got to do our job,” he said. “We’ve done a nice job this year understanding what our role is and being patient with what the game brings us.”
SOUTH BELOIT 74, SOMONAUK 27
Somonauk………………9 2 11 5—27
South Beloit...........27 21 20 6—74
SOMONAUK (fg ft-fta pts)—Bahrey 1 0-0 3, Haag 1 0-0 3, Wikinson 2 1-1 5, Hannibal 2 0-1 4, Johnson 5 1-2 12. Totals: 11 2-6 27.
SOUTH BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts)—Robertson 9 3-4 21, Cook 1 0-0 2, Schober 2 0-0 6, Kostka 2 3-6 8, Payton-Ruff 3 1-2 10, Peterson 2 0-2 6, Jackson 3 0-0 6, Ayotte 5 0-0 15. Totals: 27 7-14 74.
3-pointers: Somo 3 (Bahrey, Haag, Johnson), SB 13 (Ayotte 5, Payton-Ruff 3, Peterson 2, Schober 2, Kostka). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: Somo 9, SB 9.