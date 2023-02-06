SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit boys basketball team often rack up points through quick, aggressive drives to the baskets that end in layups, shots from the free-throw line or both.

But Monday night, the SoBos showed that they possess plenty of other methods to hurt a team as they sank 13 3-pointers on their way to a 65-39 win over Freeport Aquin.

Recommended for you