SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit football team notched its first victory of the season in emphatic fashion Saturday afternoon, taking down Lowpoint-Washburn 54-0.
The SoBos put up 16 points in the first quarter and followed that with 24 more in the second period to lead 40-0 at halftime.
With the running clock in place, the SoBos still managed to score 14 more points in the second half.
South Beloit out-gained Lowpoint-Washburn 283-98 and featured a balanced attack with 178 yards on the ground and 105 through the air.
Fernando Balderas enjoyed a particularly productive afternoon, scoring four touchdowns. Balderas opened the day’s scoring with a 41-yard jaunt, then scored from five yards out to cap the first quarte scoring.
After Caleb Richards recorded a safety to make it 18-0, Balderas punched it in from three yards before catching 48-yard scoring strike from Chris Hummer to make it 34-0.
Richards recorded another defensive score, this time returning a punt 12 yards for a touchdown to account for the halftime margin. Miles Beckham caught a four-yard strike from Hummer, and Noah Zwerenz capped the afternoon’s scoring with a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Balderas ended the afternoon with 105 yards on nine carries to lead the SoBo offensive attack.
Saturday’s boxscore
Lowpoint-Washburn 0 0 0 0 —0
South Beloit 16 24 8 6—54
Scoring summary
SB: Balderas, 41 run (pass good)
SB: Balderas, 5 run (pass good)
SB: Safety
SB: Balderas, 3 run (run good)
SB: Balderas, 48 run (pass good)
SB: Richards, 12 fumble return (run failed)
SB: Beckham, 4 pass from Hummer (pass good)
SB: Zwerenz, 78 INT return (kick failed)
Team stats
Total yards: SB 283, LW 98; Passing yards: SB 105, LW 39; Rushing yards: SB 178, LB 59; First downs: SB 11, LW 7; Penalties: SB: 2-5, LB 4-41
Leaders: Rushing: SB Balderas 9-105; Kostka 3-40; Receiving: Balders 1-48; Beckham 2-37. Passing: Hummer, 105 yards.
• PARKVIEW/ALBANY 32, DEERFIELD 16: The Vikings dominated the first three quarters of Thursday night’s game against Deerfield and walked away with a solid win.
The Vikings outscored Deerfield 32-0 after three quarters before Deerfield scored a pair of touchdowns to close out the scoring.
Korben Brown carried the ball 17 for 188 yards and a score to lead the Parkview offense, while Justyce Crecelius had 13 carries for 95 yards as Parkview evened its record to 1-1 on the season.
Parkview 6 12 14 0 —32
Deerfield 0 0 0 16—16
Scoring summary:
PV: Brown, 6 run (run failed)
PV: Vogt, 5 run (run failed)
PV: Brown, 34 run (Run failed)
PV: Brown, 6 run (run good)
PV: Pmplun, INT for TD (run failed)
D: Klade, 5 pass from Lees (pass good)
D: Klade, 3 pass from Lees (pass good)
Team stats: Total yards: PV 346, D 295; Rushing: PV 52-341, D 19-41; Passing: PV 5, D, 254;
Leaders
Rushing: PV Brown 17-188, Crecelius 13-95; D, Lees, 10-27; Passing: Keintz 1-1-0, 5 yds; D, Lees 28-17-3, 254 yds; Receiving, PV Pulaski, 1-12;D, Klade 8-136.
• SOCCER: BELOIT MEMORIAL 6, JANESVILLE CRAIG 3: The Purple Knights recorded a solid win Saturday, scoring five times in the first half en route to the victory.
Omar Munoz led the offensive outburst with three goals while Jonny Leon added a pair. Britton Sala accounted for the other goal for Beloit.
The Knights will host Middleton Tuesday.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 6, JANESVILLE CRAIG 3
Janesville Craig12—3
Beloit Memorial51—6
First half—BM: Munoz, 8:25; Munoz, 14:20; Leon, 17:50; JC: Jaromillo, 25:46; BM: Leon, 30.48; Muno: Second half—JC: Pacheco, 51:00; BM: Sala, 62:32; JC: Diaz, 66:54.
Saves: JC (Kelly) 13; BM (Melendrez) 4.