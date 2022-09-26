South Beloit football falls to West Prairie By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SCIOTA, Ill.—West Prairie/Southeastern outscored South Beloit 20-6 in the second half and posted a 20-14 victory in eight-man football Saturday afternoon.The SoBos’ Caden Myhres was 5-for-9 passing for 81 yards and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Leorence Kostka. Myhres also ran 19 times for 67 yards and a score.Kostka had 12 carries for 73 yards and also had 12 tackles. Dez Hampton caught four passes for 79 yards and a two-point conversion.The SoBos (5-2, 3-0) will head to Ashton/Franklin Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit School District superintendent finalists announced Rockford woman's body found in wooded area Beloit School District students, teachers speak out about performing arts issues Construction project planned on Prairie Hill Road in South Beloit Cherry Valley hotel parking lot is site of shooting Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime