SCIOTA, Ill.—West Prairie/Southeastern outscored South Beloit 20-6 in the second half and posted a 20-14 victory in eight-man football Saturday afternoon.

The SoBos’ Caden Myhres was 5-for-9 passing for 81 yards and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Leorence Kostka. Myhres also ran 19 times for 67 yards and a score.

