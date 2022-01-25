SOUTH BELOIT—On a night when they were honoring a former SoBo who scored 1,831 career points, South Beloit could really have used some of that kind of firepower in the lineup.
Unfortunately, Peter Scalia has long used up his eligibility, having graduated in 1985 after helping the varsity teams go 70-9 over three seasons. He scored in double figures in all but two of those games.
Both Scalia and his old head coach, Jack McCarthy, were honored at halftime with banners in the gymnasium. They will be inducted into the Illinois High School Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame on April 30 at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena.
The SoBos (17-3) couldn’t keep up with Harvest Christian Academy, which dropped in 12 three-pointers in a 60-47 victory.
South Beloit fell behind 12-4 at the outset and trailed 15-10 after the first quarter. The SoBos tied the game at 15-15, but HCA took a 31-21 lead into halftime. South Beloit whittled the deficit to 41-32 after three quarters and while the SoBos managed 15 points in the fourth quarter they allowed 19.
Ben Lothery led the winners with 24 points, coming on eight treys. Daniel Winkelman chipped in 14 points and Kaden Meeker had 13.
The SoBos were led by Brad Knepper with 14 points and Ross Robertson had 13. South Beloit converted just 7-of-14 free throws.
• BOXSCORE: Harvest Christian 60, South Beloit 47.