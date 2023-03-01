LANARK, Ill.—The South Beloit boys basketball team rewrote the school record books in a stellar season filled with wins and dominant performances.
So, it is all the more unfortunate that those same record books will show the SoBos falling 60-57 in double overtime in an IHSA 1A sectional semifinal to Scales Mound on Wednesday night at Eastland High School.
“Overall, we didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight,” head coach Matt Stucky said. “They made shots and we didn’t. Sometimes, it is as simple as that.”
However, It’s not like second-seeded South Beloit (27-6) went down easy, quite the opposite. The SoBos fought through several huge offensive bursts from the No. 1 Hornets (30-5) to force two extra periods.
“It was a close game,” senior Blake Ayotte said. “Probably one of the best state tournament games you’ll watch all season throughout any division.”
The SoBos controlled the flow of the game out of the gate. Sophomore Ross Robertson was in all-star form early, hitting several important buckets, and senior Jared Schober sank back-to-back treys to take a 17-5 lead after the first quarter.
“It’s just being mentally and physically prepared to play,” Stucky said. “Guys were open and knocking down shots. They started with a man defense, which might have helped us a little bit.”
South Beloit’s defense limited a usually hot-shooting Scales Mound team, which averages 62 points a game, with huge blocks from Robertson and several SoBos crashing the boards.
The Hornets had a mini surge, but South Beloit still held a 26-18 lead at halftime.
Scales Mound’s explosive offense finally broke through in the third quarter as they hit several three-pointers early before finding buckets in the paint.
“We just didn’t guard the ball very well,” Stucky said. “We got driven a couple of times. With a good passing team, once they get in the middle, they’re going to find the open guy somewhere.”
A layup made it 41-39 in favor of the Hornets heading into the fourth.
Robertson scored five points, and Ayotte sunk a three to make it 47-43 with less than four minutes to go.
But a technical foul from senior Leorence Kostka brought the Hornets within two, and a missed free throw from Robertson was tipped into right to an open Scales Mound player, who went and hit a layup.
Robertson missed another free throw late, and a Hornets’ shot hit off the rim, sending it to OT at 47-all.
Scales Mound hit two free throws and a layup to make it 53-50 lead late in the extra period, but Robertson hit a tough three-pointer late to send it to a second extra period.
“Mentally, we were pretty strong,” Ayotte said. “When we noticed them making a run, we would try to battle back.”
Robertson sank a basket early in the second OT, but the Hornets were strong from the free-throw line once again to tie it back up.
Scales Mound missed a three, but snagged the rebound and hit a jumper to grab the 57-55 lead. Schober missed a three for the Sobos, and senior Tyiion Jackson missed two free throws late as South Beloit ran out of time for a comeback.
Robertson finished with a stellar 37 points while also recording 24 rebounds.
“You name it, he did it well,” Stucky said. “I know he's going to look at the free throws and say that's something to improve on, but he's also doing so much for us. He's not a guy that shies away from the limelight and no moment is too big for him.”
South Beloit finishes with 54 wins across two seasons, a program record. And while the four seniors in the starting lineup will be missed, their impact will forever be felt.
“There is a lot to be proud of,” Stucky said. “And it’s not just how well we play on the court, but on top of that, we’ve got a group of really good guys. That makes it even better.”
SCALES MOUND 60, S. BELOIT 57 (2 OT)
Scales Mound… 5 13 23 6 6 7 — 60
South Beloit……17 9 13 8 6 4 — 57
SCALES MOUND (fg ft-fta pts) — Cogan 3 0-0 7, Wienen 1 0-0 3, Hereau 5 13-14 23, Wiegel 3 2-3 9, Duerr 4 2-2 12, Driscoll 3 0-0 6. Totals: 19 17-19 60.
SOUTH BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts) — Robertson 10 14-21 37, Schober 4 0-0 12, Kostka 1 0-0 3, Jackson 1 0-2 2, Ayotte 1 0-0 3. Totals: 17 14-23 57.
3-pointers: SM 5 (Duerr 2, Wienen, Cogan, Wiegel), SB 9 (Schober 4, Robertson 3, Kostka, Ayotte). Fouled out: Kostka, Driscoll. Total fouls: SM 19, SB 17.