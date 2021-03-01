SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit boys made it a SoBo sweep on Monday evening as they defeated visiting Christian Life 29-24 in a defensive struggle.
The SoBos moved to 7-3 on the season with a terrific defensive performance out of their 3-2 zone defense.
South Beloit held a 13-6 halftime advantage before both teams warmed up a bit in the second half. The SoBos carried a 22-14 lead into the fourth quarter before Christian Life eventually cut the lead to just two points.
Clutch free throw shooting down the stretch by Bradley Knepper, Miles Beckham and Victor Ortega ensured the SoBos would hang on for the win, giving Christian Life just their second loss of the season.
“If you look at their games this year, they play a ton in the 30’s,” Stucky said. “So if we couldn’t beat them in the 30’s, we figured why not beat them in the 20’s? Sometimes when we struggle to hit shots like we did tonight, that can translate over to the defensive end. That didn’t happen tonight, which was great to see. We executed really well defensively.”
The SoBos were led in scoring by Ortega, who scored nine points. South Beloit travels to Harvest Christian Academy Thursday.
SOUTH BELOIT 29, CHRISTIAN LIFE 24
Christian Life 4 2 8 10—24
South Beloit 6 7 9 7—29
SOUTH BELOIT: Rogers 2 1-3 6, Ortega 3 1-3 9, Beckham 3 1-2 7, Knepper 1 3-7 5, Karalis 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 6-15 29.
3-pointers: South Beloit 3 (Ortega 2, Rogers).