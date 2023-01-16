SOUTH BELOIT—While a 4-1 record in their own Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament would satisfy many teams, don’t count the South Beloit SoBos among them.
A frustrating 38-36 loss to Stillman Valley during pool play knocked them out of the championship game and will sting for a while.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well at all that game,” South Beloit head coach Matt Stucky said. “We were 4-of-16 on twos and we don’t take a lot of long twos. Most are in the paint.”
Just as painful, the SoBos converted only 13-of-27 free throws in the loss.
The good news was that the 15-4 SoBos bounced back to rout Oregon, 71-45, Monday morning and then took third place by stopping East Dubuque 45-29.
“We couldn’t let that loss to Stillman Valley stay in our heads,” said 6-foot-8 sophomore Ross Robertson, who earned a spot on the all-tournament team. “We’ll get them back. Maybe over the summer again.”
Oregon kept it close early, but a 3-point play by Roberetson and long treys by TreyMon Payton-Ruff, Leorence Kostka and a pair Jared Schober helped the Indians open up a 30-13 lead.
The lead was 41-22 at halftime and it kept growing in the second half. Robertson finished with 21 points while Schober and Blake Ayotte had 11 apiece.
“We did a good job having good energy and executing,” Stucky said. “We made some early shots and that got us rolling.”
Robertson paced the SoBos with 20 points and 16 rebounds against East Dubuque. Ayotte had 12 points.
Shooting is always the key.
“When we’re making shots we are a really tough team to defend because you still have to honor Ross down low,” Stucky said. “When Rence (Kotska) and Jared and Blake are all making shots it’s kind of pick your poison at that point.”
Teams are most likely going to pick defending Robertson as their primary goal and the SoBos see all sorts of ways to do that.
“Stillman used a box and one to start off,” Stucky said. “Other teams will use a man and you will see a lot of holding and grabbing, pass-blocking of him. When he’s down low without the ball you see teams really collapsing and swarming. Some teams try to play zone and he’ll stretch it out on the perimeter or go down low and just rebound against it. Any way they do it, it’s a hard matchup and he’s still going to find a way to get his in the end.”
Stucky said Robertson is more the complete package this season.
“The biggest thing for Ross is that he spent a lot of time in the weight room getting stronger,” the coach said. “On the court, he has always been a more mature player than his age. He’s letting the game slow down and he has done a nice job of knowing when it’s time to just go and make a play himself or rather run a play, set a screen and get others involved.”
Robertson said the SoBos are still improving.
“We need to get better at moving the ball on offense and being solid on defense and limiting opponents’ offensive rebounds,” he said.
SATURDAY: The SoBos stung Harvard’s Hornet 58-19, grabbing a 35-7 lead by halftime. Robertson did much of the damage, scoring 19 of his 22 points by the half.
In the loss Saturday night, Stillman Valley’s Owen Dunseth had 20 points. Alex Rahn chipped in 12 points as that duo scored all but six of the winner’s points.
Robertson was held to two baskets and nine points. The only SoBo in double figures was Kostka with a dozen.
North Boone defeated Forreston 50-41, but fell to East Dubuque 47-41. In the win, the Vikings got 15 point from Amro Shammakh, 13 from Chris Doetch and 12 from JJ Ford. In the loss, Quinn Danner hit five 3-pointers for 15 points and Doetch chipped in 11.
• BOXSCORE:
SOUTH BELOIT 71, OREGON 45
Oregon….13 9 9 14 — 45
S. Beloit…24 17 23 7 — 71
OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Croegaert 3 0-0 6, Caposey 2 0-0 4, Campos 4 0-0 12, Johnson 4 0-0 12, James 3 3-3 9, Girton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 3-3 45.
SOUTH BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts) — Robertson 7 7-7 21, Cook 1 0-0 2, Schober 4 0-1 11, Kostka 3 0-0 8, Payton-Ruff 3 0-0 8, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Jackson 3 2-3 8, Ayotte 3 0-0 11. Totals: 26 9-11
3-pointers: Ore 8 (Johnson 4, Campos 4), SB 10 (Schober 3, Ayotte 3, Kostka 2, Payton-Ruff 2). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Ore 10, SB 9.