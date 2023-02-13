BDN_230214_SoBos
South Beloit’s Ross Robertson (2) splits between two Orangeville defenders on his way to the basket Monday night. Robertson finished with 24 points.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

SOUTH BELOIT—When an offense goes through a dry spell, it’s always nice to know that the defense has its back.

The South Beloit boys basketball team rarely has a cold-shooting night, but with a defense that can hold the opponents into the single digits well into the fourth quarter, an off-night is not a death sentence.

