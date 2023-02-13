SOUTH BELOIT—When an offense goes through a dry spell, it’s always nice to know that the defense has its back.
The South Beloit boys basketball team rarely has a cold-shooting night, but with a defense that can hold the opponents into the single digits well into the fourth quarter, an off-night is not a death sentence.
And so was the case on Monday night, as the SoBos struggled to hit shots out of the gate against Orangeville, the defense completely locked things up to help secure a 44-12 win.
“I don’t care who the opponent is, 12 points in the game and only four made field goals is pretty impressive,” head coach Matt Stucky said. “Orangeville has some guys with really good size that can rebound well. We walled up by the rim and we rebounded pretty well.”
The Broncos didn’t even reach the double-digits until there was a few minutes left in the game.
Both teams struggled to produce offensively in the first quarter as the ball continuously banged off the rims or spun around the basket before popping out.
Stucky said that with it being senior night, it can sometimes translate into a slow start.
“You usually go in with the focus just being on winning the game,” he said. “But tonight, it’s not. Our thoughts were in other places. We did a good job settling in and being able to execute.”
South Beloit led 9-4 after the first quarter but extended the lead to 31-7 by halftime with a combination of sophomore Ross Robertson and senior Leorence Kostka scoring on hard drives to the rim.
Kostka had nine of his 13 points in the first half and forced some solid turnovers on defense.
“Rence is like a ball of energy,” Stucky said. “He’s the smallest guy on the court, but he seems to get his hands on everything. He’s such a willing passer that gets our guys open shots.”
South Beloit continued to suffocate Orangeville’s offense to make it 42-9 after three quarters.
Kostka and Robertson were a big part of the defensive effort, snagging rebounds and contesting shots.
“That defensive play has always been inside of me,” Kostka said. “I always get my points off steals and deflections. Defense wins games, it’s important.”
Robertson led the team with 24 points.
“He’s not just good because he’s tall,” Kostka said. “He can run point guard and shooting guard. He can shoot from outside and inside. He helps the team out a lot.”
While senior night is usually the last chance for many to play on their home court, the SoBos are hosting a regional at their high school.
“At this point in the season, you are who you are,” Stucky said. “The biggest thing for us is to just keep doing what we’re doing. It seems like we’re getting more impressive on both ends of the court, things are clicking.”
South Beloit has one more regular season game at Westminster Christian before playing the winner of Polo-Somonauk on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m.