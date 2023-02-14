CLINTON—The Clinton boys basketball team still has some fine-tuning to take care of before playoff time.
But in the month of February, it is a whole lot better to be cleaning things up after a conference victory.
Despite a sluggish start, the Cougars used a big second-half to defeat Whitewater 68-53 on Monday night.
“Whitewater came in with a good gameplan,” head coach Scott Gestrich said. “Their plan was to take the air out of the ball, to shorten the game a bit and see if we can’t make some plays.”
The winless Whippets (0-21, 0-15 Rock Valley Conference) made their intentions known early as they ate up the clock with long possessions to keep the ball away from the Cougars (7-11, 4-10).
“We said that we were going to let them dribble out there a bit,” Gestrich continued. “Then we’re going to come out and get them. We’re going to work the ball inside offensively, and we also tried to turn up the pressure.”
Clinton struggled to take advantage of opportunities in the first half as missed shots and turnovers helped Whitewater keep it 19-15.
“We were 7-of-17 in the first half,” Gestrich said. “I really think we should have been 14-of-17 there. We were missing point-blank shots.”
But senior Peyton Bingham hit two layups while sophomore Reagan Flickinger hit two free throws and sank a three-pointer right before halftime to give the Cougars a 28-17 lead.
Flickinger led the team with 12 points in the first half as he combined several graceful drives to the basket with two treys.
“I had a good game against Whitewater last time,” Flickinger said. “So I did whatever I needed to do to get a win for our team.”
He finished with a team-high 27 points while going 8-of-8 from the stripe.
Gestrich knew what needed to be done to ensure Clinton pulled away in the second half: get the ball into Bingham’s hands.
“We knew that there wasn’t a better athlete on the floor than Peyton,” Gestrich said. “We made a conscious effort to get the ball in Payton's hands and let him get to the basket. He's a heck of a finisher.”
Bingham scored 15 of his 22 points in the second half as the Whippets couldn’t contain the strong 6-foot-3 guard.
“He is just super athletic,” Flickinger said. “He had a rough first half and we were telling him ‘You're good. You're going to get yours. Then he just attacked the hoop. He barely missed his shot tonight.”
The Cougars jumped out to a 45-27 lead, but Whitewater showed plenty of fight by pulling within 10 points.
But Bingham hit an and-one and Flickinger got a steal and hit the ensuing layup to all but put the game away with just over five minutes left.
With playoffs just a few weeks away, Flickinger said it is important to keep finding ways to gain momentum.
“One of our big goals is to either get a home game or win a playoff game,” he said. “We have a few winnable games coming up, and we just have to keep having good practices.”
• BOXSCORE:
CLINTON 68, WHITEWATER 53
Whitewater…....17 36—53
Clinton…………….28 40—68
WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts)—Lyon 6 2-2 16, Condon 1 0-0 3, Gonzalez 0 1-2 1, Carollo 1 0-0 3, Boudreau 1 0-0 2, Nixon 7 2-6 17, Rubio 3 4-5 10. Totals: 19 9-15 52.
CLINTON (fg ft-fta pts)—Williams 0 1-4 1, Pey. Bingham 10 1-1 22, Weisensel 1 0-0 3, Flickinger 8 8-8 27, Krummel 2 0-0 4, Aceves 2 0-0 4, Pei. Bingham 3 1-2 7. Totals: 26 11-15 68.
3-pointers: White 5 (Lyon 2, Condon, Carollo, Nixon), Clinton 5 (Flickinger 3, Weisensel, Pey. Bingham). Fouled out: None. Total fouls: White 17, Clinton 15.