BDN_221230_Big Foot
Big Foot’s Hudson Torrez goes up for a layup against Sauk Prairie in Walworth on Thursday night. Torrez finished with 11 points.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

WALWORTH, Wis.—Both junior Hudson Torrez and head coach Hunter Price agreed that the Big Foot boys basketball team played stellar defense against Sauk Prairie on Thursday night.

The fact that the Chiefs (4-4, 3-2 Rock Valley Conference) fell to the Eagles (5-3, 2-2 Badger West) 64-38 might deter some people from believing that, but those people weren’t in Walworth to see how big, aggressive and well-rounded that Sauk Prairie team is.

