SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit girls basketball team isn’t blessed with a wealth of depth.
So an 18-point home victory was a source of pride for the SoBos, who improved to 6-4 with a 37-19 triumph over Rockford Christian Life Monday night.
Alora Hernandez and Breacia Carter are both lost for the season due to injuries sustained in the past week, but the SoBos had more than enough to turn back a struggling Christian Life outfit that made just eight shots from the field all evening.
The SoBos started out in a funk and led by just five points at 17-12 at halftime. South Beloit coach Steven Picavet said that wasn’t an uncommon occurence this season.
“It was a tale of two halves again,” Picavet said. “For some reason, we always start slow, but then the intensity picks up and you see that senior leadership saying ‘We’ve got to get it done.’ Christian Life is improving, but we need to play better overall regardless of competition. We show some promise, but that injury bug has really hurt us.”
The SoBos were led by cat-quick senior guard Kaya Lervik, who finished the game with 12 points and four steals, and Madalyn Brooks, who scored 14 and grabbed seven rebounds.
Lervik said she was pleased with the way her team responded after the slow start.
“We didn’t play with a lot of energy coming out, but we were still able to keep the lead. In the second half, we moved the ball really well on offense and created some turnovers on defense.”
Despite the missing starters, Lervik said she doesn’t feel the need to carry the load.
“The great thing about our team is that we really trust each other,” Lervik said. “I know that my teammates are capable of doing the job and that I don’t have to do it all.”
Senior leadership has been critical to the SoBos’ winning mark this season.
“Ever since I stepped into the building four years ago, Kaya and Krissy (Counts) have done a great job of leading,” Picavet said. “And when you have a situation like we do with the injuries, that’s something you need to keep everyone on the same page. We’ve got a really tough stretch of games coming up, but I know we’ll keep together and stay positive.”
The opportunity for younger players to see action provides an upside to the unfortunate injuries.
“It’s always tough to put a freshman into a varsity games,” Picavet said. “But this experience is going to help them out in the future. We’re trying to build some depth in the program, but for now we’ve got to throw in some kids that might not be fully ready to play at this level. Hopefully they get some long-term benefit out of that.”
The SoBos will play at Harvest Christian Academy Thursday night.
SOUTH BELOIT 37, CHRISTIAN LIFE 19
Christian Life 8 4 4 3—19
South Beloit 10 7 11 9—37
CHRISTIAN LIFE: Erickson 2 0-0 4, Keller 1 0-0 2, Landerholm 1 1-2 3,Garcia 1 0-0 3, Hermanson 3 0-0 7. Totals: 8 1-2 19.
SOUTH BELOIT: Lervik 4 1-2 12, Martin 0 1-2 1, Counts 2 0-0 4, Castor 3 0-0 6, Brooks 7 0-0 14. Totals: 16 2-4 37.
3-pointers: Christian Life 2 (Garcia, Hermanson), South Beloit 3 (Lervik)