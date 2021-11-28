OREGON, Ill.—The South Beloit boys basketball team started off their season by taking home some hardware.
The SoBos went 4-0 in the Oregon Thanksgiving Tournament. South Beloit defeated Freeport Aquin 55-44 in the finals, which were played Saturday night.
Freshman Ross Robertson, who is off to an outstanding start to his career, led the way for South Beloit with 21 points and six rebounds.
Both Robertson and Bradley Knepper each were named to the All-Tournament team.
To get to the finals, the SoBos defeated Rockford Christian 45-44 Saturday afternoon. Robertson had 19 points and nine rebounds, while Knepper added seven points, six rebounds and five assists. Rence Kostka added 11 points.
The SoBos defeated Hinckley-Big Rock 55-35, as Robertson had 20 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks. Tanner Joiner and Knepper each had 12 points.
The SoBos open conference play against Hiawatha at home at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
• BRODHEAD 104, ALBANY 46: The Cardinals got their season off to a high-flying start as they posted 63 points in the first half on the way to a blowout over visiting Albany Saturday night.
Owen Leifker led the way for the Cardinals with 28 points, 24 of them coming in the first half. Josiah Engen had 15, while freshman Cullen Walker, Colton Buttke and senior Brady Malkow each had 10 points.
BRODHEAD 104, ALBANY 46
Albany 23 23 —46
Brodhead 63 31—104
ALBANY: Bakker 1 0-0 2, Koss 1 0-0 2, Schwathy 5 0-0 13, Roth 1 0-0 3, Stule 2 0-0 4, Gertsch 0 4-4 4, Brewer 7 2-2 18. Totals: 17 6-6 46.
BRODHEAD: Weedon 2 2-4 7, Tway 3 1-2 7, Engen 7 0-0 15, Vondra 4 0-0 9, Dostey 0 2-2 2, Boegli 1 0-0 2, Leifker 11 3-4 28, Walker 5 0-0 10, Gage Boegli 2 0-0 4, Malkow 5 0-0 10, Buttke 4 2-5 10. Totals: 44 10-17 104.
Three-pointers: Brodhead 6 (Leifker 3, Vondra, Engen, Weedon).
• GIRLS BASKETBALL:
• BRODHEAD 45 ALBANY 35: Abbie Dix scored 19 points, Kiarra Moe added 12 and the Cardinals jumped to a 23-12 halftime lead and cruised to the win.
BRODHEAD 45, ALBANY 35
Albany 12 23—35
Brodhead 23 22—45
ALBANY: Dallman 1 2-5 4, Freitag 2 0-0 4, Dahl 2 0-2 4, Durtschi 6 1-4 15, Briggs 2 0-0 4, Zurfluh 1 2-4 4. 14 5-17 35.
BRODHEAD: Oliver 1 0-0 3, Kail 1 0-0 3, Kammerer 2 0-0 6, Moe 4 2-2 12, Leitzen 1 0-0 2, Dix 7 5-7 19. Totals: 16 7-9 45.
3-pointers: Albany 2 (Dutschi), Brodhead 6 (Moe 2, Kammerer 2, Oliver, Kail).
• BOWLING: The Hononegah boys and girls bowling teams competed in the Northern Illinois Bowling Proprietors Association invitational tournament Friday at the Cherry Bowl in Cherry Valley.
The Hononegah girls took first place, with Harlem placing second. The Hononegah boys took second, with Harlem coming out on top.
The girls were led by Madison Davenport, who finished second with a 212 average. Kyley Olson placed third with a 206 average. Harlem’s Paige Carpenter was the top individual with a 215 average.
On the boys side, Hononegah’s Charlie Hunt placed first overall with a 227 average.