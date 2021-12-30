LANARK, Ill. — The South Beloit boys basketball team just keeps winning.
The SoBos (9-1) took down Galena 36-32 in the finals of the Eastland Holiday Tournament Thursday afternoon.
South Beloit was led by freshman Ross Robertson, who scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Bradley Knepper finished with seven points, including a pair of clutch free throws with 6.4 seconds left to ice the game.
The SoBos will be back in action Tuesday when they host North Boone.
• BELOIT MEMORIAL 57, MILWAUKEE VINCENT 55: The Purple Knights held off a furious Vincent second-half rally to pick up the final win of the year.
Beloit had a 14-point second-half advantage cut down to the final margin of two before escaping.
The Knights were led by senior Nahcere Abdur-Rasheed's 14 points. Shaq Roman finished with 13 points, 11 of which came from the foul line. As a team, the Knights were 24-of-36 at the line.
• GIRLS HOOPS: HONONEGH TAKES CONSOLATION CROWN: The Hononegah girls took down the Dundee-Crown Holiday Classic consolation title with a 59-24 victory over Moline Thursday afternoon.
The Indians took advantage of the opportunity to pick up a bonus game directly after the consolation finals and lost 59-42 to Maine South
In the consolation win, Haley Warren led a balanced attack with 15 points, while Ember Gunnick finished with 12 and Allyson Niedfeldt added 10.
Hononegah led 33-14 at halftime and cruised to the win despite being held scoreless in the fourth quarter.
In the loss to Maine South, the Indians were led by Warren's 12 points, all of which came on three-pointers.
MAINE SOUTH 59, HONONEGAH 42
Hononegah 13 12 10 7--42
Maine South 14 11 18 11--59
MAINE SOUTH: Fahy 4 0-0 9, Blagojevich 1 3-4 6, Barker 3 0-0 8, Pape 12 3-5 27, Lohens 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 6-9 59.
HONONEGAH: Johnston 0 1-2 1, Hann 2 0-2 4, Abney 1 1-3 4, Warren 4 0-0 12, Niedfeldt 3 0-0 9, Carter 1 0-0 2, LaMay 2 0-4 5, Gunnink 2 1-2 5. Totals: 15 3-13 42.
3-pointers: Hononegah 8 (Warren 4, Abney, Niedfeldt 3).
HONONEGAH 59, MOLINE 24
Hononegah 16 17 26 0--59
Moline 8 6 2 8--24
MOLINE Hazen 1 0-0 2, Tatum 2 0-0 4, McDowell-Nunn 1 0-0 2, Cunningham 1 0-0 3, Melton 3 0-0 6, Tirrell 1 0-0 3, Smith 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 0-0 24.
HONONEGAH: Johnston 2 1-3 5, Hann 2 1-1 5, Abney 2 0-0 4, Bell 2 2-2 4, Warren 6 0-0 15, Niedfeldt 4 0-0 10, Carter 0 0-2 0, LaMay 1 0-0 3, Gunnink 6 0-0 12. 25 4-8 59.
3-pointers: Moline 2 Tirrell, Cunningham. Hononegah 7 (Johnston, Warren 3, Niedfeldt 2, LaMay).
BELOIT MEMROIAL 57, VINCENT 55
Beloit 29 28--57
Vincent 24 31--55
BELOIT: Bland 4 5-6 13, Rasheed 7 0-1 14, Farr 1 2-4 4, Denu 2 2-3 6, Woods 0 3-4 3, Ramon 1 11-14 13, McAfee 1 1-2 4, Kohl 0 0-2 0. Totals: 16 24-36 57.
VINCENT: Harris 1 3-7 5, Thomas 1 0-0 3, McIntyre 7 4-4 21, Russell 1 0-2 3, Bishop 1 0-0 2, Z Harris 0 0-2 0, English 7 4-7 18, Walton 2 0-0 4. Totals: 19 8-15 55.
3-pointers: Vincent 5 (Thomas, McIntyre 3, Russell), Beloit 1 (Woods).