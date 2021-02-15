SOUTH BELOIT— If there was a year that experience truly matters, it’s in the truncated IHSA hoops season of 2021.
The South Beloit boys basketball team are a perfect example of that experience paying off, as all five starters return from last season. The SoBos continued to parlay that veteran wisdom into victories Monday night, moving to 3-1 with a 64-52 victory over Harvest Christian Academy.
South Beloit had four players score all but four of their points, as Bradley Knepper (18 points), Miles Beckham (15), Victor Ortega (16) and Nolen Rogers (11) did the heavy lifting offensively.
South Beloit coach Matt Stucky said the squad has come out strong this season.
“It’s nice that we have so much experience,” Stucky said. “Everyone on our roster has played varsity basketball. We had limited practice before the season, and we’ve got limited practices during the season. It’s great that we can just say ‘Let’s go do this’ and the guys go do it. We didn’t do our scout on Harvest Academy until 3:30 this afternoon, and we were still able to go out and execute based on what we told them.”
The SoBos led throughout the contest, taking a 33-20 lead at halftime after scoring 22 points in an explosive first quarter.
“I thought we communicated really well as a team tonight,” Knepper said. “We stuck with our game plan and shared the ball really well. It’s just great to be back out there with the boys. We know each other so well. Most of us have been on varsity for three years. Some of us for four. That’s been huge for us so far.”
Stucky said there were a number of players that have contributed to the fast start.
“Pick a starter, really,” Stucky said. “They all have played really well. Brad is such a load in the middle, and so hard to guard. Nolan can make a play for us when things break down. Victor can knock down shots like he’s done tonight. And really this was the first game Miles has gotten on track. He’s a first-team all-conference player, and the fact that he hasn’t gone crazy and we’re 3-1, that’s a really good sign for us. And Chris Hummer doesn’t score a lot, but he had nine rebounds tonight and does a lot for our team. It’s a really nice blend of guys.”
That nice blend has the opportunity to compete for a NEAC title. In the absence of a postseason of any sort, the SoBos still have something to shoot for.
“The first thing is, we’re really thankful to be playing,” Stucky said. “But it is hard in a sense because this is a team that could’ve maybe done something in the postseason that really could have put their stamp in school history and say ‘This is what we did.’ But we are playing a full conference schedule, so that’s something we have put out as a goal. Harvest Christian is the two-time defending champion, so we know we can play with them. Tonight, this win just put us back in the race.”
• UP NEXT: The SoBos will face Liberty Christian on Thursday in Arlington Heights as dreams of a conference crown still dance in their heads.
SOUTH BELOIT 64, HARVEST ACADEMY 52
Harvest Academy 10 10 17 15—52
South Beloit 22 11 13 18—64
HARVEST ACADEMY: Keeran 1 2-2 4, Elliott 7 1-2 17, Wilder 1 3-4 5, Serrano 1 0-0 2, Doby 3 0-0 6, Lothery 6 3-4 18. Totals: 19 9-12 52.
SOUTH BELOIT: Rogers 4 2-5 11, Ortega 4 5-6 16, Beckham 7 1-3 15, Knepper 8 2-2 18, Karalis 2 0-0 4. Totals: 25 10-17 64.
3-pointers: Harvest Academy 5 (Lothery 3, Elliott 2). South Beloit 4 (Ortega 3, Rogers).