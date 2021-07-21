SOUTH BELOIT—After many years of experience coaching 11-man high school football, Jim Morrow is going to try his hand at eight-man.
The former Belvidere and Harlem head coach is in the midst of his first South Beloit summer camp after the school announced his hiring recently.
Morrow said the transition isn’t a simple one.
“To be honest, it’s a bit more challenging than I first thought,” Morrow said. “There are a lot of situations in 11-man that just don’t translate to eight-man. We’re finding that out as we go through our installations. So we are finding different ways to attack these problems. It’s kind of fun, but I can’t pretend I know everything about eight-man right away.”
Morrow coached last spring for Belvidere after spending the previous 15 at Harlem, still holds a teaching job at Harlem. Logistics made the SoBos an attractive position.
“I was looking for an opportunity that was better than what I was trying to make work last year,” Morrow said. “And I needed something that worked better for the transition between school and practices. Basically, a better fit. After talking with (ex-coach and current athletic director) Sam Cady, I thought this would be an outstanding opportunity.”
Although some might think of eight-man as a wide-open, pass-heavy brand of football, Morrow said that’s not the way the SoBos will attack defenses in 2021.
“We’re going to be very run-heavy,” Morrow said. “Our strength as a football team is size on both lines, and we’ve got an excellent fullback, an excellent tailback and an intelligent quarterback. Our best scenario is to come out and punch people in the face, and we’ve got the personnel to do that. I like how everything is coming together.”
Morrow is confident in his new team’s ability to compete immediately.
“I think we can be an elite eight-man program, and my goal is to be the best eight-man program in the state of Illinois,” Morrow said. “I’m really excited about this opportunity. and I don’t think it’s going to take that long to get where we want to go. That may be me speaking from a place of arrogance, but I feel like a lot of these kids can be all-conference players. We’ve got a lot of nice pieces, and I feel like we can put a really good product on the field that can compete in every game.”
The ability for Morrow to continue to hone his coaching abilities will be beneficial as well.
“It’s not like there’s a manual out there as to how to coach this type of football,” Morrow said. “There’s not a ton of information out there. I’ve just been watching a lot of games on YouTube, and that’s been great because I can see a lot of different systems in operation and see all the strategies that teams have. And I watched the South Beloit film from last year as well. I’ve also got coach (Bill) Shepherd, who was on the staff here last year and has eight-man experience with Christian Life, so he’s been a great resource for me.
The SoBos, who went 2-4 in last year’s spring season, will open play with a home game on Friday, August 27 against Ashton-Franklin Center.