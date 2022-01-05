HEBRON, Ill.—The South Beloit boys and girls basketball teams had a successful trip to Hebron Wednesday, with both teams coming home with easy wins.

The boys improved to 12-1 on the season with a 68-26 win. Ross Robertson had 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Cole Ayotte added 15, while Bradley Knepper had 10.

The SoBos are ranked fourth in the latest AP IHSA Class 1A basketball poll.

The squad will take on Scales Mound Saturday at 2 p.m. in South Beloit.

The girls took down Alden-Hebron 36-28. The SoBos were led by Zorah Martin’s 17 points. Martin shot an impressive eight-for-12 from the field and added five rebounds and a pair of steals.

McKenah Tyrell added eight points and five rebounds.

The girls will host Christian Life Monday at 6 p.m.

Recommended for you