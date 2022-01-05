SoBos sweep Alden-Hebron By Daily News staff Jan 5, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HEBRON, Ill.—The South Beloit boys and girls basketball teams had a successful trip to Hebron Wednesday, with both teams coming home with easy wins.The boys improved to 12-1 on the season with a 68-26 win. Ross Robertson had 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Cole Ayotte added 15, while Bradley Knepper had 10.The SoBos are ranked fourth in the latest AP IHSA Class 1A basketball poll.The squad will take on Scales Mound Saturday at 2 p.m. in South Beloit.The girls took down Alden-Hebron 36-28. The SoBos were led by Zorah Martin’s 17 points. Martin shot an impressive eight-for-12 from the field and added five rebounds and a pair of steals.McKenah Tyrell added eight points and five rebounds.The girls will host Christian Life Monday at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now South Beloit hotel property remains 'problematic' Beloit man arrested after outburst at gas station Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers New laws taking effect in Illinois, Wisconsin in 2022 Charges file after police chase in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime