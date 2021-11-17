ELGIN, Ill. — The South Beloit girls basketball team got their season off to a terrific start Wednesday night with a 46-41 victory over Alden-Hebron as part of a preseason tournament in Elgin. 

Madalyn Brooks led the way for the SoBos with 22 points. Brooks was 9-for-16 from the field and hit a pair of three-pointers. Taylor Castor added nine points. 

South Beloit shot an impressive 50 percent (20-for-40) from the field. The SoBos will be back in action Thursday in Elgin. 

