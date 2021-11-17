SoBos start season with victory By Daily News staff Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ELGIN, Ill. — The South Beloit girls basketball team got their season off to a terrific start Wednesday night with a 46-41 victory over Alden-Hebron as part of a preseason tournament in Elgin. Madalyn Brooks led the way for the SoBos with 22 points. Brooks was 9-for-16 from the field and hit a pair of three-pointers. Taylor Castor added nine points. South Beloit shot an impressive 50 percent (20-for-40) from the field. The SoBos will be back in action Thursday in Elgin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Sky Carp flock to Beloit Sheriff's office: Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash in rural Rock County Beloit man charged after outburst following drug overdose Beloit teen dies in single-vehicle crash Multiple Beloit homes searched with possible ties to Delavan homicide Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime