HANOVER, Ill.—The South Beloit softball team shut out River Ridge 9-0 Monday afternoon behind an outstanding pitching performance from Trinity Mesch.
Mesch allowed just one hit on the day while striking out 17 to pace the SoBos. She added a pair of hits and two RBIs at the plate.
Madison Carlson enjoyed a rare day out of the circle by picking up a pair of hits, as did Kaya Lervik.
• SUN PRAIRIE 2, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1: The Purple Knights were edged out on the road Monday, falling by a single run to the Cardinals.
Sun Prairie broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the fifth inning against Beloit starter Brynn Swanson.
Vanessa Gutierrez had the only Purple Knight RBI with a single in the fourth to tie the game at 1-1. Mandi Franks had a pair of hits for Beloit, as did Gutierrez to account for all four of Beloit’s hits.
• BELVIDERE NORTH 15, HONONEGAH 3: It was a rough day at the office for the 14-4 Indians, who allowed five home runs in being 10-runned by the visiting Blue Thunder.
The bright spot was provided by Joscelyn Bennett, who was 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs. Kendall Johnson was also 2-for-3 for Hononegah.
Alexandra Blair hit two home runs for Belvidere North. She was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and six RBIs.