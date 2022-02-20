SOUTH BELOIT — The South Beloit SoBos decided to spread the wealth on Saturday afternoon.
And boy, did they ever.
The SoBos cruised to a 72-35 victory over Hiawatha in the first round of the IHSA Class 1A playoffs.
South Beloit (25-6) will face Dakota in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. at Alden-Hebron High School Wednesday.
The SoBos' scoring profile was exactly as coach Matt Stucky had laid out before the game; Varied and prolific.
Eight different SoBos cracked the scoresheet, four of them were in double figures and the team combined to hit 11 three-pointers, including leading scorer Blake Ayotte, whose five treys accounted for all 15 of his points.
"In the past couple of games, I think we've been a little too reliant on Ross (Robertson) and Brad (Knepper) to handle all the scoring," Stucky said. "We wanted to get more people involved and show off all our weapons. We've got two really good big men, and they are surrounded by shooters. Nights like this show we can be pretty hard to guard."
South Beloit was off and running from the tip, ending the first quarter with a commanding 26-8 advantage over a completely overmatched foe.
The SoBos led 43-14 at halftime and 60-21 at the end of three before taking the entire fourth quarter with a reserve lineup.
The victory came after two straight losses to a pair of powerhouse schools: Class 2A's Rockford Lutheran and class 1A's Yorkville Christian, a heavy favorite to take this year's state title.
"Playing against those teams, they are at a whole different level," Ayotte said. "Even though we lost, I think it was really good for us to see the level we need to play at in the playoffs."
Joining Ayotte in double figures was the freshman Robertson with 13, Knepper with 10 and point guard Rence Kostka with 11.
While the offense was terrific, the defensive effort shouldn't be overlooked, either.
"The great thing about this group is that everyone has bought into their role on both sides of the court," Stucky said. "We've been really good defensively all year. The thing about us is, we don't have great individual defenders that can just shut you down. Inside, Ross is a good shot-blocker, but if you were drafting a great defensive team, you probably wouldn't take our guys right away.
"But they all know their roles and they buy into it and do their jobs. They talk really well, and offensively they do the same thing. They are a really unselfish group and we share the ball pretty well."
The SoBos haven't yet played Dakota, who isn't fielding one of their strongest teams in recent vintage.
"They might be down a little bit, but they are really physical and extremely well-coached," Stucky said. "They don't have a ton of great shooters, which should favor us in our zone defense."
SOUTH BELOIT 72, HIAWATHA 35
Hiawatha 8 6 7 14--35
South Beloit 26 17 17 12--72
HIAWATHA: Edwards 2 0-0 4, Bingamen 3 2-2 9, Wiegartz 3 0-0 6, Korb 1 2-4 4, Thomas 7 0-0 14. Totals: 16 4-6 35.
SOUTH BELOIT: Joiner 3 0-0 8, Schober 2 0-0 6, Kostka 3 4-6 11, Ayotte 5 0-0 15, Jackson 3 0-0 6, Miller 1 0-0 3, Robertson 5 3-3 13, Knepper 4 2-6 10. Totals: 26 9-15 72.
3-pointers: Hiawatha 1 (Bingamen), South Beloit 11 (Joiner 2, Schober 2, Kostka, Ayotte 5, Miller).