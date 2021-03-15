SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit football team is preparing for a unique season in several ways.
First, the SoBos will be taking part in eight-man football for the first time in school history.
Next, it’s mid-March and the squad was forced inside by a snowfall Monday afternoon.
The six-game schedule includes an opening-day contest Friday night at defending eight-man IHSA champion Polo.
South Beloit coach Sam Cady said the team has looked good so far, especially considering all the challenges it has faced.
“Some of the kids had reservations about the switch to eight-man, but once they got out there and saw how the game was played, they realized it took the same things to win,” Cady said. “You’ve got to block and tackle. And they’ve picked up really quickly on everything. I’ve been impressed.”
The return of Chris Hummer at quarterback has certainly hastened the development of the offense.
“We’re going to lean on Chris quite a bit,” Cady said. “He’s been our starter for almost two full seasons, and he provides great leadership. And we’ve got Miles Beckham and Caleb Richards as skill guys. Fernando Balderas is finally healthy, and we’ve got some big guys in Bradley Knepper and Nathan Karalis that should make us one of the bigger teams around.”
Eight man football employs three offensive linemen and five men on the line of scrimmage, which gives Cady and the offensive braintrust plenty of flexibility.
“There is still a good deal of running in eight-man,” Cady said. “Polo runs it probably 90 percent of the time, and River Ridge runs it 75 percent. You will see some teams that air it out a lot, but the teams in our conference (NUIC), they generally run the ball.”
There will be no official conference title to contend for, or postseason battles to look forward to, but there are six solid games of football, and none that include the four-hour road trips that have become prevalent the last few years for the SoBos.
“That was one of the big selling points we had for parents,” Cady said. “If we played 11-man, we were going to have to end up playing multiple teams twice, and going to have to take multi-hour trips where parents have to basically give up their entire Saturday if they are going to go. And the parents missed those Friday night lights. We have 23 kids out this year, and with eight-man, that means we can field a JV team, and have the younger players play against kids their own age. I think it’s going to be a big benefit for our program moving forward.”
Cady isn’t concerned that his field will be a muddy quagmire by the time the season is over.
“The field might get a little muddy towards the end of the year,” Cady said. “But there’s not that many events on it this year. We’ve got a few soccer games, a few JV football games, and we host three varsity games. We went out there last Friday and felt like if we had to play on the field that night, we could’ve done it. It helps that nobody has played on the field since the fall of 2019, so it’s in great shape right now.”
Cady knows he’s up against it in the first game of the season.
“Polo lost a good chunk of their team, but they are still going to be really strong,” Cady said. “They are solid on the line, and they bring back some skill guys. We’re going to have to execute really well and force them into some mistakes if we’re going to have a chance.”