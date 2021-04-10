SOUTH BELOIT — As a guy who loves strong defense, South Beloit head coach Sam Cady finds himself a little torn when it comes to his team playing eight-man football.
But he’s starting to come around.
“Eight-man football is challenging as a defensive coach trying to figure out how to stop some of these offenses, but I do believe it was one of the best moves we could make for our program,” Cady said.
It’s hard to argue after the SoBos followed up a 54-0 victory over Lowpoint-Washburn with a 58-18 win over visiting Ashton-Franklin Center Friday night.
The SoBos piled up 388 yards in total offense and led 44-6 by halftime. They played the fourth quarter with reserves on offense.
South Beloit evened its record at 2-2. Cady said the progress the past two weeks was mainly due to the SoBos gaining experience in losses to Kirkland-Hiawatha and Polo.
“Both of those teams are very good and we’d had 10 practices for most of these guys,” Cady said. “Trying to install a whole offense and defense is a challenge. Transitioning to eight-man for a lot of these guys was difficult, but once they got a little more comfortable they started taking care of business these last two weeks.”
While the points have come in bunches, he’s also happy with the team’s defense, which produced some points of its own. Caleb Richards, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound senior, scored when AFC hiked the ball over the punter’s head and he scooped it up and returned it 8 yards. Richards also gave his team two-points by sacking AFC’s quarterback in the end zone for a safety.
“The eight-man game is a lot more wide-open and there’s more scoring,” Cady said. As a defensive guy myself, there is always that one guy you are missing. That one guy who is supposed to fill the lane or set the edge. That’s the biggest difference I see. It’s easier to score and it’s harder to play defense. That says something about our defense the past two weeks, giving up 18 points.”
Richards’ return tied the game at 6-6 after AFC tallied on a 69-yard pass on its first possession.
South Beloit went ahead to stay as Chris Hummer hit Miles Beckham with a 5-yard TD pass. Randall Zachary made it 22-6 by the end of the first quarter with a 71-yard burst down the sideline.
Beckham and Zachary also found the end zone in the second quarter. On a 4th-and-30, Hummer hit Beckham for 30 yards and a TD. Zachary talled a 5-yard TD run and the SoBos added a 9-yard TD run by Fernando Balderas. Richards’ safety made it 44-6.
Beckham, a 6-3, 245-pound senior, caught four passes for 83 yards and his one run on a counter in the third quarter went for 46 yards and a score as he mowed over one defender and outran the rest.
“I saw the end zone and went into another gear,” Beckham said with a chuckle. “I think we were a little nervous at the start of the game, but then we had everyone playing hard and it worked out well. I give all the credit for my success to my line and we had two freshmen filling in who stepped up did a great job.”
Cady said the powerful 6-foot-3 Beckham is a defensive coordinator’s nightmare.
“He is almost unguardable, being that big, that strong, that fast and that athletic,” the coach said of the senior. “You don’t see a lot of kids like that at any level, eight-man or 11-man. Being that size and being able to catch like that, one-handed in double coverage that’s special. He just comes down with balls you’d never think he’d have a chance on.”
As for using underclassmen, Cady said he appreciates not having to do that as often with eight-man ball..
“We had a senior out with quarantine and another had family issues so we had two freshmen rotating and a sophomore starting,” he said. “They played insanely well. They had their opportunity and seized it. Eight-man has allowed us to have a jayvee program and let them grow rather than throw them into experiences they’re not ready for. If we were still 11-man, we would have had four or five freshmen starting all season due to the numbers.”
The SoBos’ final score was a nifty 27-yard run by backup quarterback Kaden Myhres in the fourth quarter.
South Beloit plays at West Central this Saturday.
“We started the season a little rough, but now we’re back to 2-2,” Beckham said. “This is a tough game coming up that will show where we are. I really think we can come out with a W.”
Cady agrees.
“We have a lot of speed and some good size to go with it,” he said. “As long as they continue to work hard and learn what they’re supposed to be doing, I think this can be a very dangerous team over the next two weeks.”
NOTES: Zachary led the SoBos in rushing with 90 yards on just three carries. Balderas finished with 72 yards on 13 tries. ...Richards had eight tackles, four for losses. Balderas had six solo tackles and four assists and 6-4, 260-pound junior Bradley Knepper had five solos and an assist.
BOXSCORE: SOUTH BELOIT 58, AFC 18
Ashton-Franklin Center.. 6 0 6 6 -- 18
South Beloit…………….22 24 6 6 -- 58
AFC -- 69, pass (run failed)
SB -- Richards, 8, fumble return (pass failed)
SB -- Beckham, 5, pass from Hummer (Zachary pass from Hummer)
SB -- Zachary, 71, run (Beckham pass from Hummer)
SB -- Beckham, 30, pass from Hummer (run fails)
SB -- Zachary, 5, run (pass fails)
SB -- Balderas, 9, run (Balderas run)
SB -- Safety (Richards tackles QB in end zone)
AFC -- Fumble return, 7 (run fails)
SB -- Beckham, 46, run (Beckham pass from Hummer)
AFC -- Run 85 (run fails)
SB -- Myhres, 27, run (run fails)
TEAM RESULTS: First downs - AFC 9, SB 19. Rushing - AFC 44-151, SB 30-279. Passing - AFC 69, SB 109. Passes - AFC 8-1-2, SB 12-5-1. Fumbles lost - AFC 3, SB 3. Penalties - AFC 6-34, SB 10-49.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS: Rushing - SB, Zachary 3-90, Balderas 13-72, Myhres 4-50, Beckham 1-46. Passing - Hummer 12-5-1, 109. Receiving - Beckham 4-83, Joiner 1-26.