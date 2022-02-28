SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit boys basketball team got by a major challenge without one of their top players.
Now, they’ll need to do it again.
South Beloit senior center Bradley Knepper, 18, was arrested on Friday and charged with felony sexual assault. While the legal process plays out, Knepper will be sidelined for the remainder of the playoffs.
The SoBos (27-6) were able to overcome his absence by hanging on to beat Hinckley-Big Rock 40-37 Friday night. That victory gave them their first IHSA Class 1A regional title since the 2009 season.
Now, they must take down Sterling Newman Catholic Wednesday in Pecatonica if they are to tie the school’s mark with 28 wins, set by that ‘08-09 squad that ended up losing in the sectional finals.
South Beloit coach Matt Stucky said there’s no denying that losing Knepper, who was averaging in double figures in both points and rebounds, hurts his team.
“It changes things for us, obviously,” Stucky said. “Our strengths are still our strengths, but we’re just going to have a tougher time getting to the matchups that we want. Overall, I thought we played fairly well Friday, but we won because of the way we defended.”
The SoBos still have Ross Robertson inside. The 6-foot-7 freshman has played well beyond his years, and threw in 20 points in the SoBos’ regional-winning contest.
They still have a solid point guard in Rence Kostka and the best three-point shooter in school history, Blake Ayotte.
Tyiion Jackson can’t match Knepper’s 6-4, 300-pound frame, but is the SoBos’ best overall athlete. He contributed eight points in Friday’s game.
“He did his job Friday,” Stucky said. “He defended, rebounded and did a nice job of finishing when he was open under the basket. For only having a few hours notice that Brad wasn’t going to be there, he did a really nice job stepping in.”
The SoBos and Comets (24-6) have met once before this year, with the SoBos winning 49-39 in the second game of the season. But that was with Knepper, and the Comets missing their top player.
“They didn’t have Marcus Williams in that game,” Stucky said. “He was still nursing a football injury, and I think he started his season a week later. He’s a dynamic player, a great athlete that can score and defend really well. He’s a difference maker.”
Defensively, the Comets have a unique zone.
“They play a 1-3-1 and they trap a little out of it,” Stucky said. “If we can handle their pressure, we match up pretty well with them because we’re a solid outside shooting team.”
Even without Knepper, the SoBos have a significant size edge.
“Their biggest guy that they play inside is 6-1 and 200 pounds,” Stucky said. “He’s a football player and has a lot of strength. So that’s something that we’ll definitely do our best to take advantage of.”
Stucky said his team has done a fine job avoiding distractions this season, and expects that to be the case Wednesday.
“All year, our focus has just been playing that next game,” Stucky said. “All the rankings and the records we’ve set, the titles we’ve won, they’ve all been awesome, but we’ve done a pretty good job of showing up to compete every night. I feel pretty good about that, and winning the regional without Brad gave them a real boost, too.”
The SoBos are already in elite company in school history after winning a Thanksgiving tournament, a holiday tournament, the MLK tournament they host and the conference tournament.
“I told them after the game that the regional title now validates them in terms of them being one of the best teams in school history,” Stucky said. “We are in the conversation for that now. We just need to keep our focus and let those types of things take care of themselves.”
• TUESDAY NIGHT’S ACTION: In other playoff action, five local teams will make their playoff debuts Tuesday night.
Beloit Turner (sixth seed) will host Edgerton (11). Clinton (12) will travel to fifth-seeded Platteville.
Brodhead (6) will host Parkview (11), while Big Foot (sixth) will host Racine Lutheran (11).