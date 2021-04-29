SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit softball team started off its season with a bang, defeating River Ridge/Scales Mound 11-1 in five innings Thursday afternoon.
The SoBos were led by pitcher Madison Carlson, who allowed just one run and one hit while striking out 13.
Mikayla Peterson had three hits for the SoBos, while Carlson added a pair along with three RBI. Kristina Counts had two hits and drove in two runs.
The SoBos led 4-1 heading into the bottom of the fifth when they exploded for seven runs to clinch the win.
• CLINTON 12, EDGERTON 6: The Cougars moved to 2-0 on the young season with a convincing victory over visitng Edgerton Thursday afternoon.
Taylor Peterson and Allie Bell each record three hits for the Cougars to pace their impressive 17-hit attack.
Peterson added three RBI while Elli Teubert drove in a pair.
Felicia Teubert had a solid outing in the circle, working around 11 hits while striking out three Crimson Tide batters.
The Cougars gave up two runs in the first inning before rallying for three of their own in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
The key inning of the game came in the bottom of the fourth, when the Cougars, nursing a 5-4 lead, exploded for five runs.
Clinton will be back in action Tuesday at East Troy.
• BASEBALL: BIG FOOT 12, EVANSVILLE 2: The Chiefs evened their record at 1-1 with an easy win over the Blue Devils in five innings.
Alex Schmitz led the Chiefs with a 3-for-4 performance while also getting the win on the mound after throwing 5 2-3 innings of two-run ball.
Big Foot finished the game with 14 hits.