SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit softball team took a step toward its second consecutive IHSA Class 1A regional title Wednesday with an 11-1, six-inning victory over visiting Ashton-Franklin Center.
The next step figures to be significantly more challenging.
The SoBos will travel to Dakota Thursday at 4:30 to take on the Indians, a team they have not faced this season. Dakota, the second seed in the regional to South Beloit’s third, defeated Pecatonica 11-0 in the other regional semifinal.
South Beloit jumped out early against the Raiders, scoring three times in the first and three more times in the second to establish a commanding 6-1 lead that was more than enough for ace Madison Carlson.
The Rock Valley College-bound senior befuddled the overmatched Raiders with a stinging fastball and a Bugs Bunny-like changeup that produced some comical swings.
“I love throwing my changeup,” Carlson said. “I have other off-speed pitches, but that’s my favorite one to throw. It just gives hitters another look and keeps them off-balanced.”
Carlson pitched all six frames, allowing just four hits while striking out 13 and working around three SoBo errors.
“Maddy was Maddy,” South Beloit coach Sam Cady said. “She was on early and we did a good job fielding behind her. She’s really looked good in the last couple of weeks, and she’s getting that playoff form together.
Cady was also pleased with the production of his offense, which belted 12 hits.
First inning comes, and we are putting up runs. We had quite a few hits up and down the lineup, and now we just have to take that confidence into the regional finals.”
Kristina Counts, Carlson and Mikayla Peterson all had three hits, with Peterson blasting a two-run shot to center field in the fourth inning, part of a three-run uprising that left the score 9-1.
“I knew it was gone right when I hit it,” Peterson said. “It felt so good, especially after I hit one down the left field line earlier in the game that would have been gone but it went just foul.”
The SoBos closed the contest out with a pair of runs in the sixth inning, the first coming on a ripping single by Counts that plated Kaya Lervik, who led off the frame by getting hit with a pitch.
“That’s the thing about our lineup,” Cady said. “We are pretty deep. And we’ve got girls who’ve never even played softball before this year that have worked hard and seen a ton of improvement as the season has gone on.”
The SoBos did have their share of struggles on the offensive end, striking out 11 times and several times relying on the kindness of Raider outfielders who saw the ball elude them.
Dakota isn’t likely to be as forgiving, as Cady well knows.
“This team is playing hard, they are playing together, and they are playing confident,” Cady said. “We’ve had a really good stretch, and now we just have to keep it going.”
• Wednesday’s linescore:
AFC 010 000—1 3 3
SB 330 302—11 12 3
WP- Carlson (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 13 K); LP- Milligan. Leading hitters: Counts, Carlson, Peterson: 3 hits.