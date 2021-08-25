SOUTH BELOIT— It didn’t take long for veteran football coach Jim Morrow to adjust from traditional football to the eight-man variety that he’ll coach this season at South Beloit.
Morrow, who had previous stints at Harlem and Belvidere of the NIC-10, said the biggest challenge so far has been with the passing game.
“We’re trying to find ways to throw the ball when starting under center,” Morrow said. “That’s difficult because things break down so quickly. We’ve found that play-action is what gives us time to take some shots downfield.”
A big reason the SoBos are finding any kind of time is the play of senior center Bradley Knepper.
“I think we’ve got one of the best centers in eight-man football in Bradley,” Morrow said. “He really solidifies the middle of our offensive and defensive lines. Skill-wise, we’ve got a talented bunch of guys. It all starts with our fullback Fernando Balderas. Tanner Joiner is going to be playing quarterback. He makes intelligent decisions with the ball and understands what we’re trying to do as far as reading defenders and putting the ball in proper hands. Rylee Silkey gives us a vertical threat and we have Brent Kaska as our tailback. He’s very dangerous with the ball from that spot.”
Defensively, the most difficult position to play is cornerback.
“That’s the biggest challenge that I can see, playing that corner spot,” Morrow said. “They are really in no-man’s land all the time. They have responsibility in the run game as well as having to defend the pass. The play-action game can really mess with your head out there. They are definitely the most stressed player on the field.”
Along with solid skill guys, Morrow said his line should be solid.
“We’ve got some big size on the line, in addition to Bradley (who registers 6-foot-4, 305 pounds),” Morrow said. “Arron Likins and Chase Richards are two sophomores that I really feel can develop into dominant players. For right now, they execute well, and things are only going to get better from there.”
Balderas also plays a terrific linebacker, while Silkey mans one of the cornerback spots.
The SoBos will open their schedule Friday at 7 p.m. against Ashton-Franklin Center.
“They have a new head coach, and we’re kind of flying blind into this first game,” Morrow said. “He’s never coached high school football before, so there are no systems in the past that we can rely on. There are going to be a lot of in-game adjustments and learning on the fly. We’ve got a scout book that has all kinds of different scenarios we might face, so we’re trying to get them prepared for anything and cover all our bases.”
Morrow said he believes his team can be competitive in conference play.
“It seems like the better teams are the ones with great athletes, and particularly senior athletes,” Morrow said. “I feel like we’ve got some pretty good seniors that can help us in that regard. I think we can line up and play with just about anybody. This week will be a great start to see how good we can be, and hopefully we come out with a win.”