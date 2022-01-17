((((((((((((((((((((Earlier….. Fit in scores. South Beloit 44, Harvard 18 and 54-30 over Forreston.))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
Monday morning, the SoBos held Harvard scoreless in the first quarter and led 23-4 at halftime and 31-9 after three quarters. The Hornets had no answer for Knepper, who netted 20 points. The only drawback for South Beloit was a 9-for-20 game at the free-throw line.
Saturday, South Beloit thumped Forreston 54-30. Down 20-19 at halftime, the SoBos outscored Forreston 35-10 in the second half as Knepper scored 14 of his team-high 18 points. Aidan Finn chipped in 13 points.
MLK BOXSCORES:
Monday
South Beloit 44, Harvard 18
Harvard………0 4 5 9 – 18
South Beloit…9 14 8 13 – 44
HARVARD (fg ft-fta pts) – Brummett 1 0-0 3, Brincks 0 1-2 1, Ratliff 1 0-0 2, Galarza 0 0-1 0. Jimenez 5 0-2 12. 7 1-5 18.
SOUTH BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts) – Finn 1 0-0 3, Joiner 0 0-2 0, Ayotte 2 0-0 5, Miller 1 0-0 3, Robertson 2 5-8 9, Knepper 8 4-9 20, Likins 2 0-1 4. Totals: 16 9-20 44.
3-pt. Goals: Harvard 1 (Brummett), SB 3 (Miller, Finn, Ayotte). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Harvard 13, SB 9.
Saturday
South Beloit 54, Forreston 30
Forreston……8 12 3 7 – 30
South Beloit…8 11 17 18 – 54
FORRESTON (fg ft-fta pts) – Becker 1 0-0 2, Greenfield 4 0-0 9, Smith 3 0-0 9, Encheff 1 0-0 2. Appel 2 0-0 5, Nelson 0 0-1 0. Fox 1 0-0 3. Totals: Totals 12 0-1 30.
SOUTH BELOIT (fg ft-fta pts) – Finn 4 3-4 13, Joiner 2 0-0 6, Kostka 0 0-1 0. Ayotte 3 0-0 9, Robertson 3 2-2 8, Knepper 7 4-7 18. Totals: 19 9-14 54.
3-pt. Goals: Forr. 5 (Smith 3, Greenfield, Appel), SB 7 (Ayotte 3, Joiner 2, Finn 2). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Forr. 13, SB 11.
Stillman Valley 54, North Boone 30
Stillman Valley…….6 17 22 9 – 54
North Boone…….. .6 5 5 8 – 23
STILLMAN VALLEY (fg ft-fta pts) – Johnson 2 0-0 5, Rauman 2 0-0 5, Davidson 7 2-2 18, Dunseth 4 1-2 9, Pierce 2 0-0 4, Broski 3 2-2 9, McKee 1 4-4 6. Totals: 21 9-10 54.
NORTH BOONE (fg ft-fta pts) – Shammakh 1 0-0 3, O. Ovalle 0 3-5 3, C. Doetch 1 1-2 3, W. Doetch 0 1-2 1, M. Ovalle 0 3-4 3, Q. Danner 1 0-0 2, Nolen 1 0-1 2, Self 1 1-2 3, Raabe 1 0-0 2, Ford 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 8-13 23.
3-pt. Goals: SV 5 (Davidson 2, Johnson, Rauman, Broski), NB 1 (Shammakh). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: SV 14, NB 11.
North Boone 72, AFC 40
Ashton/FC……….3 16 14 7 – 40
North Boone……16 20 16 20 – 72
ASHTON FRANKLIN CENTER (fg ft-fta pts) – Ruell 3 6-8 12, Lester 0 1-2 1, Soto 1 0-0 3, Murphy 2 1-2 6, Harris 3 1-2 7, Munroe 0 1-2 1, Bushman 3 2-2 12. Totals: 12 12-18 40.
NORTH BOONE (fg ft-fta pts) – Shammakh 6 1-2 13, O. Ovalle 4 0-0 8, Lipinsky 1 0-0 2, C. Doetch 3 1-2 7, W. Doetch 5 0-0 10, M. Ovalle 1 0-0 2, Nolen 6 0-2 12, Raabe 3 1-1 7, Ford 1 0-0 2, Danner 3 0-0 7, Peek 2 0-0 4. Totals: 34 3-7 72.
3-pt. Goals: AFC 4 (Bushman, Murphy, Soto), NB 2 (Danner, Peek). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: AFC 7, NB 14.