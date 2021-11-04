SOUTH BELOIT—The South Beloit football team wasn’t satisfied with simply making the postseason for the first time since 2002.
They wanted to win a game, too.
Now that the SoBos checked that box, they are getting greedy. After defeating Flangan/Cornell/Woodland last week, the SoBos find themselves one of eight teams left standing in the eight-man football playoffs.
South Beloit (6-4) will host West Central (8-2) Saturday at 1 p.m. SoBos coach Jim Morrow hopes the student body and community will be out in full force to support the team.
“We definitely hope people come out and show their support,” Morrow said. “The kids are very excited. We’ve already exceeded all expectations for this year. This is a huge opportunity for us, and it’s definitely worth making the effort to come out and support these kids. They are a really good group, and I know they’d appreciate seeing people in the stands.”
Morrow said the team played a very sound overall game in winning in Flanagan 20-8 Saturday.
“The biggest thing was we took care of the football,” Morrow said. “We didn’t have any turnovers, and that was with playing the first half in a driving rainstorm. We executed up front and got the push we needed from the offensive line all night long. We were consistent and we played with an emotional maturity. When things weren’t going well, we didn’t panic. We stayed focused and got ourselves out of the situation and just continued to grind away. It was a methodical, purpose-driven victory.”
The competition will take a step up when West Central (based in Biggsville) comes to town Saturday.
“They have some pretty good size,” Morrow said. ‘Three of their four defensive linemen are pretty built up, so we’re going to have to contend with that. They have an enormous playmaker in Kaiden Droste, who plays tailback and also safety on defense. He’ll be the fastest player on the field Saturday, and it’s going to be important to try and contain him. They have a quarterback in Mason Crones that executes very well. They run from an I-formation and do some wildcat as well.”
While West Central’s record looks daunting, they only defeated Flanagan by two points in the season opener and, like the SoBos, have been the victim of lopsided losses when going against the state’s traditional eight-man powers.
“We very much expect this to be a competitive game,” Morrow said. “We are playing our best football right now. Things are clicking, and the light bulb has gone on in terms of the kids understanding what we are asking them to do. I think we’re going to be in very good position to get a victory.”
While the SoBos do throw the occasional pass, it’s been the running game, led by Fern Balderas, that has powered the SoBos attack this year. That can be an added advantage when facing an explosive offense like West Central, but Morrow said he won’t be too conservative heading into Saturday’s contest.
“I don’t necessarily subscribe to the idea of milking the clock all the time,” Morrow said. “But we will have to make every possession count. If we can do that, later on in the game I’ll worry about clock management. We’ve just got to finish everything, on both sides of the ball.”