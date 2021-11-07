SOUTH BELOIT — The South Beloit football team ran into a case of the 'too's' Saturday afternoon.
As in too big. Too fast. Too strong. That pretty much described their opponent, West Central, in the SoBos' second-round matchup in the eight-man football playoffs.
West Central vaulted to a 30-14 halftime lead, quickly put three touchdowns on the board to lead 50-14 before cruising to a 56-28 victory.
It ended the SoBos' season with a record of 6-5, but South Beloit's accomplishments went far beyond the six victories.
The SoBos ended their playoff drought, reaching the postseason for the first time since they won the IHSA state crown in 2002. They furthered the accomplishment by winning their first-round game against Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in round one.
SoBos coach Jim Morrow, an area veteran making his first foray into eight-man ball. said the team had a memorable season.
"I'm so proud of all these kids, especially the seniors," Morrow said. "They bought in from the first moment we got here. The growth has been exponential. It's been an unbelievable experience. I'm happy for the community and I'm happy for them."
The SoBos drove the length of the field against West Central to open the game, only to fumble at the five-yard line.
West Central simply couldn't be stopped, immediately driving 95 yards for the game's opening score. Dez Hampton caught a touchdown pass from Tanner Joiner to tie the game at 8-8.
It took the Heat all of 38 seconds to respond, driving the field to take a 16-8 lead.
Two more Biggsville scores made it 30-7, while a late touchdown from Joiner to Rylee Silkey made it 30-14 at halftime.
The SoBos fumbled the ball four times, losing three of them, in the first half, and committed three personal fouls in the first quarter alone.
"They leaned on us pretty hard," Morrow said. "There were some physical mismatches and they got a push on both sides. We didn't take advantage when they did put the ball on the ground. Kudos to them. They saw we were a little undersized in places and they really took advantage of that."
Joiner said the mistakes were just too much to overcome.
"We just had a lot of fumbles," Joiner said. "And you can't make those kinds of mistakes against teams like that. They will take advantage of it, and that's what they did."
Joiner said despite the bitter taste of defeat after the final game, he'll carry plenty of positive memories from this season.
"It was a great year," Joiner said. "The switch from 11-man to eight-man was tough, and I still probably like 11-man better, but this was a really fun season. The coaches came in and completely changed the culture for the better."
West Central advances to the final four of the eight-man playoffs, where they will play at top-seeded Polo Saturday afternoon.