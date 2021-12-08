SoBos fall to Scales Mound By Daily News staff Josh Flickinger Author email Dec 8, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SOUTH BELOIT — The South Beloit girls basketball team fell to Scales Mound 53-24 Wednesday night despite a superb shooting display from Taylor Castor. The guard made all four three-pointers she took en route to a team-best 12 points in the defeat. Madalyn Brooks added eight for the SoBos, who hit six-of-nine three-pointers as a team. The SoBos will be back on the floor Friday night at Alden-Hebron. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Josh Flickinger Author email Follow Josh Flickinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Beloit family wins holiday makeover Beloit council to consider changes to animal ordinance Fatal fire reported at Beloit bar Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers GM site may have a buyer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Beloit Daily News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime