SOUTH BELOIT — The South Beloit girls basketball team fell to Scales Mound 53-24 Wednesday night despite a superb shooting display from Taylor Castor. 

The guard made all four three-pointers she took en route to a team-best 12 points in the defeat. Madalyn Brooks added eight for the SoBos, who hit six-of-nine three-pointers as a team. 

The SoBos will be back on the floor Friday night at Alden-Hebron. 

Recommended for you