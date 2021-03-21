POLO, Ill.—The South Beloit football team put a scare into the defending IHSA eight-man football champion, but couldn’t overcome Polo in the season opener Friday night.
The SoBos fell to the Marcos 52-26 after trailing just 12-8 at halftime.
Polo’s offensive onslaught started in non-traditional fashion in the second half. The Marcos, kicking off to begin play, recovered their own onside kick and extended their advantage almost immediately on a 40-yard touchdown run by Polo quarterback Tyler Merdian.
The Marcos had the most success on the ground, where they rushed for over 300 yards against the South Beloit defense.
South Beloit quarterback Chris Hummer was sacked four times in the second half as the SoBos tried in vain to mount a comeback.
Miles Beckham had an outstanding game for the SoBos, catching five passes for 166 yards, including a late 62-yard TD catch. Running back Fernando Balderas was also an effective weapon, scoring three rushing touchdowns, including one late in the first half that brought the SoBos within four points at the break.
South Beloit will be back in action Friday when they play at Hiawatha.