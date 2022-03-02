PECATONICA, Ill.—The Sterling Newman Comets had two things South Beloit had no answer for Wednesday night.
The first was a suffocating 1-3-1 defense that forced 31 SoBo turnovers.
The second was senior guard Marcus Williams.
The SoBos fell in the IHSA Class 1A sectional semifinal 57-38 after the offensive struggles combined with the inability to stop Williams (30 points) did them in.
South Beloit was somehow able to overcome the inability to run an offense in the first half. The SoBos made four shots in the first quarter, but all of them were treys as they led 12-9.
In the second quarter every SoBo possession ended either in a turnover or a basket (or in one case, two free throws).
They led 23-19 at intermission behind eight points from Rence Kostka.
“At that point, we were feeling pretty good,” Kostka said. “We felt like whenever we got shots, they were good shots and we were hitting them. We knew we had to be stronger with the ball, but it was just a struggle against that defense.”
The wheels came off in the third quarter with Williams connecting on a trio of treys in the first three minutes to erase the deficit and give the Comets a 30-25 lead.
By the time the third quarter was over, Williams had 26 points and the Comets had a 44-29 lead. South Beloit, playing without starting center Bradley Knepper for the second game, wasn’t able to come closer than 11 points in the fourth quarter.
“He was just so tough,” Kostka said of Williams. “We were guarding him tight and he was out there hitting outside shots anyway. Then he had some strong moves to the basket. We just had trouble stopping him.”
South Beloit was led by Blake Ayotte, who scored 14, while Kostka added 11.
SoBos coach Matt Stucky said the team didn’t handle the pressure as well as it needed to.
“They have a lot of length, and we didn’t have anybody with that size besides (Ross) Robertson,” Stucky said. “They run at everything, and that makes it tough for us. 31 turnovers in 32 minutes, that’s just way too many to win a game against a team like that. We shot the ball really well in the first half, we just didn’t get enough shots. Then Williams got hot in the second half and it was just too much.”
Stucky said the squad, which finished one win from tying the school record of 28 set in 2008-09, will be remembered fondly.
“We had a great season,” Stucky said. “The guys worked really hard and it showed. Coming into the year, we didn’t quite know what we had. We had lost a bunch of seniors. But we played well in summer ball, and then when we won the Thanksgiving tournament the state took notice, and we were ranked from then on. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back next year and a lot to look forward to, too.”
The Comets advance to take on top-seeded Scales Mound in the sectional final Friday night.
• BOXSCORE:
STERLING NEWMAN CATHOLIC 57 SOUTH BELOIT 38
Newman 9 10 25 13—57
South Beloit 12 11 6 9—38
NEWMAN: Batten 1 0-0 3, Britt 2 0-0 4, Simpson 6 2-3 14, Vandhanduit 2 1-1 5, Williams 11 4-6 30, Donald 0 1-2 1. Totals: 22 8-12 57.
SOUTH BELOIT: Joiner 2 0-0 5, Kostka 4 0-0 11, Peterson 0 0-1 0, Ayotte 5 0-0 14, Jackson 1 0-0 2, Robertson 1 4-4 6. Totals: 13 4-5 38.
3-pointers: South Beloit 8 (Kostka 3, Joiner, Ayotte 4). Newman 5 (Batten, Williams 4) .